TATUM 31, PITTSBURG 16: PITTSBURG - In a wild one that featured five points in the final stanza - three by Tatum and two by Pittsburg - the Tatum Eagles broke into the win column on Friday with a 31-16 win over the Pirates.
Tatum led 14-7 after one quarter, using a 16-yard pass from Kendrick Malone to Jayden Boyd and an Omar Rodriguez PAT to take the early lead.
Pittsburg answered quickly on a 74-yard pass from Jaxson Ramsey to Jamarion Hill, but Tatum's Kavonte Bradley-Starling returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for the TD with 8:02 left in the initial quarter.
Late in the second, Malone hit Boyd on a 29-yard TD strike, and Tatum led 21-7 at halftime.
Pittsburg kept it close when Cade Busch scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 61-yard, 9-play drive for the Pirates, but a 7-yard TD run by Ty Hollins and a 30-yard field goal by Rodriguez gave Tatum a 31-14 cushion.
Pittsburg blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety for the final two points of the game, and Tatum ran the final five minutes off the clock.
Tatum (1-2) will visit Hughes Springs, and Pittsburg (1-2) will visit Van on Friday.
SABINE 48, HARLETON 14: HARLETON - Landon McKinney tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers, Sabine's defense got into the scoring act and the Cardinals improved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-14 win over previously unbeaten Harleton at Wildcat Field.
Sabine (3-0) built a 14-0 lead after one quarter, led 24-0 at the half and took a 34-7 cushion into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals got on the board less than a minute into the game when B.J. Stidham scored on a 1-yard run to cap a three-play, 59-yard drive that was highlighted by a McKinney-to-Clayton Simmons 40-yard pass on first down.
McKinney later connected with A.J. Gresham on a 5-yard TD pass for a 14-0 Cardinal lead with 3:42 left in the opening quarter. McKinney hooked up with Weston Pritchard on a 37-yard completion to highlight the drive.
In the second quarter, McKinney and Pritchard hooked up again, this time for a 38-yard scoring toss and a 21-0 lead. That drive was set up when freshman Cayden Fortson intercepted a pass for the Cardinals.
Fernando Jaimes, who was good on all six extra point attempts, booted a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the half to give the Cardinals a 24-0 lead at intermission.
Harleton got on the board late in the third quarter on a 16-yard TD pass from grayson Handlin to Hunter Wallace, but the Cardinals answered with a 59-yard TD pass from McKinney to Jace Burns and a 42-yard field goal by Jaimes.
In the fourth, Handlin hit Jojo Clark on a 28-yard TD pass to keep Harleton in the game, but the Cardianls put things away two minutes later when Stidham raced in from 12 yards out. The drive started when Ty Francisco recovered an onside kick attempt for the Cardinals.
Sabine capped the scoring with a 46-yard interception return by Clayton Simmons.
Sabine visits Elkhart next Friday, and Harleton hosts Union Grove on Thursday.
WEST RUSK 48, HARMONY 22: NEW LONDON - The West Rusk Raiders overcame an early 16-0 deficit, scoring 34 unanswered points and rolling to a 48-22 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Harmony (0-3) built an 8-0 lead with 7:53 to play in the opening quarter on a 2-yard run by Isaac Edwards and a 2-point conversion by Sam Ross.
With 6:35 to play in the half, Edwards scored again from 1-yard out and tacked on the two-pointer, and the Eagles led 16-0 before the Raiders mounted their comeback.
Jimmy Harper scored on a 2-yard run with 5:26 to play in the second quarter, with a 52-yard run by Gavin Smith keeping the drive alive.
Then, with 33 seconds to play in the half, Jaylon Shelton tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Talon Winings - who set up the drive with an interception.
The Raiders took the lead in the third on a 1-yard run by Shelton to cap a 71-yard, 7-play drive, and added to the lead with a 29-yard run by Gavin Smith after Jacob Drive partially blocked a punt to set the Raiders up in good field position.
Winings later returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown, and the Raiders led 34-16 with 5:50 left in the third period.
Harmony answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gage Goddard to Jayden McAbee, but the Raiders put things away late.
West Rusk will visit Palestine Westwood, and Harmony visits Alba-Golden next Friday.
CHCS 76, DALLAS ACADEMY 50: Cason Owens rushed for five touchdowns, Seth Stone scored three times in a decisive third quarter and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels remained unbeaten on the year with a 76-50 win over Dallas Academy.
The Sentinels (3-0) led 42-34 at halftime, but Stone scored on runs of 36, 18 and 11 yards in the third quarter to put CHCS on top comfortably.
Christian Heritage's defense got into the scoring act to open the game when Boaz Dyess returned a fumble six yards for a touchdown at the 9:52 mark of the first quarter.
The teams then traded touchdowns the rest of the quarter with Asher Duckworth returning an interception for a score, Cameron Stauffer scoring on a 15-yard run and Jude Blair tossing touchdown pass to Preston Waller for Dallas Academy.
The Sentinels countered with a 22-yard pass from Luke Land to Corvin Withrow and a 41-yard run by Owens as CHCS led 23-20 after one period.
Blair and Ashworth hooked up again for a TD pass early in the second stanza to move Dallas Academy back in front, but Owens scored on a 6-yard run for the Sentinels. After Blair ran one in from 13 yards out for Dallas Academy, the Sentinels scored twice in the span of 36 seconds to take control of things.
Owens scored on a 9-yard run with 1:59 left in the half after a 24-yard pass from Nathan Long to Withrow set things up, and after a fumble recovery by Nathan Long, Owens raced in from 28 yards out with 1:23 to play to give CHCS a 42-34 halftime lead.
Stone's three TD runs in the third period put the Sentinels in front 62-34, and the teams again traded touchdowns in the fourth.
Dallas Academy scored on a couple of TD passes from Blair to Duckworth, and Owens scored on a 34-yard run and Stone added a 17-yard TD run for the Sentinels.
Dyess finished with 11 tackles, and Withrow intercepted two passes for Christian Heritage, which will visit Garland Christian next week.
VAN 34, LINDALE 7: LINDALE - Jayton Moffatt passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and Van spoiled the opening of renovated Eagle Stadium with a 34-7 win over Lindale.
Jordan Jenkins rushed for 43 yards in the loss for Lindale (2-1). Van moves to 2-1 on the year.
Van took the early lead on a 22-yard TD pass from Moffatt to Javonta Thomas, but Lindale answered with an 18-yard pass from Brayson Campbell to Dylan Worrell to knot things at 7-7.
The rest of the game belonged to Van, which built a 20-7 halftime lead.
ELKHART 42, TROUP 14: TROUP - Cade Starr tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Elkhart Elks past the Troup Tigers on Friday.
Starr was held to 27 yards and an interception on his first nine attempts, but then threw TD passes of 22, 36, 51 and 54 yards on his next six tries. Two of the scores went to 6-4, 250-pound senior Ty Williams. The other two scores went to Messiah Birdow, who had 102 receiving yards on three catches.
Starr finished with 190 yards through the air and 54 on the ground. R.J. Moore carried 17 times for 110 yards and a TD.
Troup quarterback Jordan Elliott carried 21 times for 196 yards and passed for 96 yards and a TD in the loss.
LATE THURSDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
PINE TREE 14, KILGORE 12: KILGORE - Dean McMillen scored twice, Nicholas Williams added a touchdown run and Xavier Tennison led the way defensively for Pine Tree B in a 14-12 win over Kilgore.
Tennison had five tackles, and Kiyan Lloyd picked off a pass for the Pirates.
KILGORE 26, PINE TREE 6: KILGORE - Pine Tree A dropped a 26-6 decision to Kilgore on Thursday.
Karlidarian Beecham scored once on the ground for the Pirates in the loss. Alston Elder-Gunter caught two passes for 60 yards, and Braden Scofield was a standout on the offensive and defensive lines.
Dakylan Jefferson finished with eight tackles, and Bryson Lewis had five tackles to go along with 110 yards in kickoff returns.