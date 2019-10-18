SIX MAN
TST 51, FAIRHILL 0: Marlin Reeves rushed for three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score, and the Trinity School of Texas Titans made quick work of Dallas Fairhill with a 51-0 win on Friday at Titan Field.
The game was stopped at halftime due to Six Man's 45-point mercy rule. The Titans (4-4, 2-2) led 45-0 after one quarter, and added a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryder Konczak with 2:48 left in the half. That TD was set up by freshman Caleb Darwin's 11-yard run.
Darwin also had a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff and recorded a sack on Fairhill's last drive.
Garrett Bussey opened the scoring for the Titans with a 5-yard run, which was set up his own 45-yard kickoff return.
Reeves then scored on a 17-yard run and a 47-yard interception return before Jayden Ayala tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Bussey.
Reeves added touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards to end the half. Both of Reeves' final two TDs were set up by fumble recoveries form Gage Bussey.
The Titans are idle next week.
LATE THURSDAY
B. SANDY 27, U. GROVE 19: UNION GROVE - Kedron Brown rushed for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Big Sandy defense sealed the win late with an interception as the Wildcats held on for a 27-19 win over Union Grove in District 10-2A DI action at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
Caden Minter put Big Sandy (2-5, 1-1) on the board midway through the first quarter with a 20-yard run, but Union Grove (3-4, 0-2) countered with a 48-yard touchdown run by Kellen Williams nine second into the second quarter. The extra point failed, and Big Sandy led 7-6.
Dakari Menefee's 9-yard run two minutes later moved Big Sandy in front 13-6, but Matthew Bower powered his way in for a Union Grove touchdown with 5:43 left in the quarter and the Lions tied things at 13-13.
it took just 29 seconds for Brown to answer for Big Sandy as he raced in from 26 yards out to give the Wildcats a 20-13 cushion at the half.
Brown's second TD of the night came with 3:28 left in the third, this time from 15-yards out, and the Wildcats led 27-13. A Chase Mead 25-yard TD pass to Bower with 7:35 left in the game pulled Union Grove to within eight points (27-19), but Menefee intercepted a pass with 1:16 remaining to ice the win for the Wildcats.
Big Sandy will visit Hawkins, and Union Grove visits Carlisle on Friday.