PLEASANT GROVE 40, HENDERSON 7: HENDERSON - Pleasant Grove pulled away with three late touchdowns and topped Henderson 40-7 Friday.
The teams were tied at 7-all after one quarter, and the Hawks went ahead 20-7 at the break. The score remained the same heading into the fourth before Pleasant Grove put things away with a pair of long touchdown passes.
Nine players totaled 60 carries and 281 yards for the Hawks (2-0).
Bruce Garrett led the way with 91 yards, K.J. Hicks added 45 and Shayne Nelson and Ben Harmon chipped in 39 yards apiece. Antonio Watkins finished with 38, and Harmon completed three passes for 100 yards.
Hicks got the scoring started on Pleasant Grove's first drive when he carried in from eight yards out.
Henderson (1-1) answered with a 3-yard run by Caleb Medford that was set up by passes of 22 and 30 yards, respectively, from Medford to Saul Quintanilla and Jy Fuller.
Enrique Garza's PAT tied things at 7-all with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
Harmon had touchdown runs of one and three yards that came 32 seconds apart in the second quarter to make it 20-7 at the break.
Nick Martin scored from seven yards out five seconds into the fourth to push the advantage to 27-7, and the Hawks added a pair of long touchdown passes in the waning moments of the game for the final margin.
Medford completed 11 of 16 passes for 126 yards in the loss for Henderson. Fuller caught five of the passes for 75 yards.
The Lions travel to Jacksonville Friday. Pleasant Grove meets Atlanta.
TST 70, CHESTER 25: Marlin Reeves continued to cause havoc in the early part of the season, scoring five touchdowns on Friday at Titan Field and leading the Trinity School of Texas Titans to a 70-25 win over the Chester Yellowjackets.
The Titans (2-0) scored quickly when Garrett Bussey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and TST never trailed.
Reeves, who scored three times a week ago in the Titans' opener and found the end zone five times on Friday, scored 40 seconds later on a 60-yard run.
Chester answered with a 41-yard touchdown run by Jake Pitre, but the Titans scored three straight times to take control of things. Malik Page scored on a 1-yard run, Bussey added a 6-yard jaunt and Reeves dashed in from seven yards out.
Jared Young's 17-yard touchdown reception from Carson Thomson kept the Yellowjackets in the game, but Reeves rambled in for TDs of 32 and 2 yards before the half.
A 42-yard kickoff return for a TD by Chester's Young made it a 48-19 contest at the break.
Chester scored early in the third on a 45-yard TD pass from Levi Barnhart, but Bussey added scores of 50 yards off a TD strike from Jayden Ayala to go along with a 17-yard touchdown run before Reeves capped the scoring with a 19-yard run.
The Titans will visit the Tyler HEAT next Friday.
ATHENS 28, RUSK 16: ATHENS — Nathan Sims ran by, around and sometimes over Rusk on the way to 178 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Hornets to a 28-16 win Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (2-0) took control for good midway through the fourth quarter when senior quarterback Chase Friedrich fired a quick pass to Dre Thompson, who followed his blockers for a 20-yard catch and run score. Joahan Mendez booted his fourth PAT to give the Hornets a 28-16 lead with 6:35 to play.
Rusk quarterback Jaylon Hall tried to lead a response by the Eagles, but his third and fourth-down passes fell incomplete.
Sims and Jecorey Roberts ground out the remaining minutes and seconds off the clock to secure victory.
Sims finished with 26 carries highlighted by scoring runs of 20, 18 and 13 yards. Even more impressive is what Sims accomplished on fourth down for the Hornets. With Athens trailing 8-7 in the second quarter and facing fourth-and-two from the Rusk 18, Sims took a handoff from Friedrich and picked his way through the center of Rusk’s defense for an 18-yard touchdown.
In the third quarter, Sims converted on fourth and short to keep a drive alive before punching it in with a 13-yard TD rumble.
His most impressive run occurred early in the fourth quarter. Athens held a 21-16 lead and faced a fourth-and-one from its own 47. Rusk loaded up to stop Sims and soon as the Hornet back received the ball he was hit in the backfield. But Sims did not go down, fighting out of that tackle, spinning out of another and dragging Rusk players for an eventual nine-yard gain. This led to the eventual game-capping touchdown pass by Friedrich.
WHITEHOUSE 46, CHAPEL HILL 39: TYLER - A sloppy start by both teams turned into a thrilling finish in the Battle of Lake Tyler Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
There were four turnovers in the first five minutes of the contest. There were five touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter, including Carter Adams’ 1-yard run with 1:22 remaining to give Whitehouse a 46-39 victory over Chapel Hill.
Whitehouse led the game 29-10 at halftime.
Chapel Hill scored the only points of the third quarter with a 45-yard pass from Kobe Coker to Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor with 2:12 on the clock to cut the score to 29-17.
The Bulldogs struck first in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard run by Khalan Griffin with 10:47 to play, making the score 29-24.
Exactly two minutes later, Carter Adams broke free for a 67-yard run to push the Whitehouse lead back to 12 points, 36-24.
Griffin came back with the answer for Chapel Hill, scoring on a 3-yard run on fourth down with 7:16 to play to put the score at 36-31.
After Whitehouse moved deep into Chapel Hill territory, the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to a field goal try, and Cooper Clemons converted from 28 yards out.
On third and 7, Coker connected with McGregor for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 2:14 remaining. Griffin found the corner for the two-point conversion to tie the score at 39.
Whitehouse had one more scoring drive left in it, though. Kaden Casey found Skyler Trevino for a 29-yard pickup, and Adams went 22-yards to the Chapel Hill 20. Casey then ran 17 yards down to the 3, and two plays later, Adams scored from the 1-yard line to give the Wildcats the lead with 1:22 to play.
The Bulldogs picked up a first down with a 10-yard run by Griffin. It eventually came down to fourth and 6 from the Chapel Hill 36, and Coker’s pass attempt fell incomplete with 27 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, allowing Whitehouse to take one knee for the win.