HIGH SCHOOL
■ REDWATER 28, NEW DIANA 0: DIANA — Redwater used a stifling defense to blank New Diana on Friday, rolling to a 28-0 win over the Eagles.
New Diana finished with 133 total yards, all on the ground, led by Jackson Ward’s 15 carries for 68 yards. Carson Willeford added 51 yards on 13 carries.
Defensively, Willeford finished with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Bryson Mullens had two tackles and an interception. Caron Whitworth recorded four tackles, Keylan Easley five tackles and Elisha Higginbotham three tackles.
COLLEGE
■ UTEP 24, SFA 14: EL PASO (AP) — Deion Hankins ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTEP to a 24-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Gavin Hardison was 17-of-28 passing for 212 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett that pulled the Miners to 14-10 late in the second quarter. Hankins ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining before halftime, and added a 4-yard scoring run with 3:50 left that capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Trae Self threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Lawton Rikel for the Lumberjacks. Da’Leon Ward added a 1-yard TD run to put Stephen F. Austin up 14-3 early in the second quarter. Self finished 14 of 21 for 133 yards passing.
The attendance was 6,047 at the 51,500-seat Sun Bowl.
■ SMU 31, TEXAS STATE 24: SAN MARCOS (AP) — Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and SMU held on despite two second-half turnovers to win its first game at Texas State, 31-24 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Buechele threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. in the third quarter that gave the Mustangs the lead for good, 24-21 late in the third quarter.
TJ McDaniel ran for 130 yards and a 9-yard touchdown early in the third quarter for the Mustangs. Ulysses Bentley IV had two touchdown runs from 6 and 12 yards in the second quarter and finished with 49 yards rushing.
Roberson finished with six catches for 99 yards. Rashee Rice added five catches for 101 yards for the Mustangs.
Brady McBride was 21-of-39 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at Texas State. McBride tossed a 3-yard TD pass Jeremiah Haydel, who made a spectacular one-handed diving catch in the corner of the end zone in the second quarter.
The Bobcats played without tight ends due to quarantine restrictions and had offensive linemen fill the position. Calvin Hill ran for 100 yards and Brock Sturges added 95 yards rushing and a 4-yard touchdown run for Texas State.
Kordell Rodgers intercepted a Buechele pass and McBride answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Speights five plays later that tied the game 21-21 midway through the third quarter. McDaniel fumbled the ball to the Bobcats early in the fourth but Texas State turned it back over two plays later with a fumble.
TCU was scheduled to host SMU next Saturday but the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among student-athletes and support staff in the TCU football program.