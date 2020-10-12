■ MT. ENTERPRISE 42, OVERTON 8: OVERTON — Mount Enterprise rolled up more than 350 yards rushing, and the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season and of district play Saturday with a 42-8 victory over Overton at Coach Chester Roy Stadium.
The Wildcats finished with 354 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. That included three time-consuming, long scoring drives that led to their first three touchdowns.
Overton got on the board on the first play of the final stanza when Derrick Ishee found Jaqulyn Brown on a 37-yard touchdown pass. The two hooked up again on the conversion to trim the Mustangs’ deficit to 28-8.
Shaun Garcia ran for 75 yards on 23 carries in the loss for Overton (1-5, 0-3).
The Mustangs travel to Cushing Friday. Mount Enterprise hosts Tenaha.
■ U. HILL 92, FW COVENANT 46: FORT WORTH — Zak Hatcher carried 20 times for 419 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 51 yards and another TD as Union Hill improved to 6-0 on the year with a 92-46 win over Fort Worth Covenant.
Christian Aguillon added 72 rushing yards and one TD reception. Tre Veners passed for three touchdowns. Logan Dunn added 84 rushing yards. Lawton Flinn had three catches for 86 yards and three TDs. Ryan Brown rushed for one score, and Devin Espinoza had two returns for 83 yards.
Defensively, Aguillon had 14 tackles and three tackles for loss. Flinn added seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Hatcher finished with nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Daniel Roberts had a sack, and Jayke Bass broke up three passes.
Union Hill will host Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.