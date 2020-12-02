Two running backs and a quarterback took top honors with the release of the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week awards for Week 14 of the high school football season.
Eastlake quarterback Orion Olivas was the Class 6A winner. Texas City running back Semaj McCall earned honors in Class 5A, and Midland Christian running back Brad Evans was the winner for private schools.
For the 15th consecutive season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week awards honor the top players from around the state for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Olivas passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns in Eastlake’s 53-14 win over Coronado.
McCall rushed for 359 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries in a 60-34 win over Port Neches-Groves.
Evans carried 25 times for 284 yards and had TD runs of 57 and 68 yards — plus a 2-point conversion. He also recorded seven tackles and a forced fumble on the defensive side in his team’s 21-7 win over St. Thomas.