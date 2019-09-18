West Rusk senior linebacker and offensive lineman Coltan Mills was one of six players selected on Wednesday for statewide Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week honors.
Mills, the Class 3A selection, was joined on the list by Fort Bend Travis quarterback Eric Rodriguez in 6A, The Colony quarterback Mikey Harrington in 5A, Andrews receiver Markeese Lawrence in 4A, Eldorado quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz in 2A and Parish Episcopal School-Dallas quarterback Preston Stone for private schools.
Mills set a school record with 27 tackles (19 solos) against Harmony in a 48-22 win. He also had four tackles for loss, and offensively finished with nine cut blocks or knockdowns while grading out at 94 percent on the offensive line.
Rodriguez accounted for 506 yards in a 53-49 win for his team over Spring. he completed 27 of 33 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for a couple of scores.
Harrington passed for 460 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winner with :01 showing on the clock in a 55-51 win over Byron Nelson.
Lawrence had 14 catches for 245 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Levelland.
Covarrubiaz, who had season-ending knee injuries as a sophomore and junior, has already passed for 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games this season after completing 29 of 41 attempts for 517 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for one score in a win over Brackett.
Stone completed 20 of 29 passes for 285 yards and rushed for 67 yards in a win over Tyler Grace.