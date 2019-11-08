HALLSVILLE — Peyton Kennedy scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:53 remaining, and Whitehouse’s defense stopped Hallsville short of a first down with just over a minute remaining to preserver a 28-24 Wildcat win Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
The win moves Whitehouse to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in District 9-5A Division II play and gives the Wildcats the second seed from the district in the upcoming playoffs.
Hallsville, celebrating senior night, ends the year at 2-8 and 0-7.
Whitehouse opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run by Carter Adams with 8:39 left in the first quarter, but the Bobcats answered.
Carter Rogas raced 38 yards up the middle for the touchdown after faking a handoff to Brian Pullum on a jet sweep. The touchdown came at the 8:15 mark of the second stanza, and Buck Buchanan’s PAT tied things at 7-7.
A 28-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Casey to Skyler Trevino moved Whitehouse back in front with 3:44 left in the half.
Midway through the third, Rojas again went up the middle, this time from 34 yards out, and Buchanan added the PAT to make it a 14-14 contest.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Casey with 2:47 left in the third gave Whitehouse another lead, but the Bobcats didn’t quit.
With 6:11 to play, Pullum sprinted in from 34 yards out and Buchanan knotted the score with his extra point.
Kennedy untied things with an 8-yard run at the 2:53 mark, and the Bobcats were stopped a yard short on fourth down with just 1:09 remaining to let Whitehouse run out the clock.