WHITEHOUSE – After trailing by 23 points, the Marshall Mavericks pulled out two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it a one-possession game, but in the end it was the Whitehouse Wildcats who came away with the 30-22 victory to advance to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District 9-5A Division II play.
The Mavericks fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 against district opponents.
The Wildcats finished the night with 16 first downs, passing for 172 yards and rushing for 147 for a total of 319 yards on the night. Joey Conflitti went 12-of-18 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He found Trevor Theiring four times for 81 yards and one touchdown. Decarlton Wilson also hauled in three passes for 20 yards and a score.
Matthew Gooden led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 135 yards on 27 carries. The Wildcats also managed to score a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Marshall finished the night with 15 first downs, 126 rushing yards, 111 passing yards and a total of 237 yards. Brent Burris went 11-of-28 for 111 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He found Domar Roberson for twice for 35 yards and one touchdown while A’Derrian Brooks had three catches for 30 yard and one touchdown.
Marshall’s rushing attack was led by Dominique Williams who had 16 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown.
After recovering a fumble deep in Marshal’s territory on defense, Whitehouse’s offense found the end zone for the first points of the game as Confitti connected with Wilson for a 12-yard strike. The Wildcats went for two but came up short, leaving the score at 6-0 with 6:03 left in the first quarter.
Marshall was threatening to score before the Wildcats intercepted a Burris pass, fumbled the ball before it was scooped up by Dominic Rayford who went the distance from about 70 yards. Ben Harris tacked on the extra point to make it a 13-0 game with 1:40 left remaining in the opening quarter.
All but five seconds of the second quarter went scoreless. Harris tacked on a 22-yard field goal to give his team a 16-0 lead with five seconds to play until halftime.
With just 34 seconds into the second half, Marshall scored its first points of the game when Dominique Williams ran it in from 10 yards away. Buck Buchanan tacked on the extra point to make the score 16-7 with 11:26 to play in the third quarter.
Marshall’s next possession ended when a low snap was scooped up by Whitehouse’s Jack Clark who took it the other way to score the second defensive touchdown for the Wildcats. The PAT made the score 23-7 at the 8:33-mark of the third quarter.
Conflitti threaded the needle right between the numbers to connect with Theiring who took it all the way for a 70-yard score with 2:42 left in the third, spreading Whitehouse’s lead to 30-7.
The Mavericks made it interesting by scoring the only two touchdowns of the fourth quarter. Burris found Roberson for a 22-yard strike. Burris then found Hayden Kelehan for the 2-point conversion to make a two-possession game.
Marshall managed to get the ball back and cut down to a one-possession game when Burris found Brooks for the score. The Mavs opted to hold off on another 2-point conversion attempt as Buchanan added extra point to cut his team’s deficit to eight points, 30-22.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when they play host to the Mount Pleasant Tigers for homecoming. The Wildcats will travel to Pine Tree to take on the Pirates.