Whitehouse quarterback Kaden Casey made it a trifecta of District 9-5A Division II players honored this season when he was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Class 5A.
Ford is joined on this week’s list by Tomball Memorial quarterback Colton Marwill in 6A, Wimberley quarterback Cooper McCollum in 4A, Leonard quarterback and defensive back D.J. Brown in 3A, La Pryor utility player Erin Patino in 2A and Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill quarterback Shedeur Sanders for private schools.
Casey completed 10 of 18 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 211 yards and two more scores in a win over Lidnale. The Wildcats improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in district play, and will visit Pine Tree (5-2, 4-0) in a key district battle on Friday.
Pine Tree quarterback D.J. Freeman was the 5A Built Ford Tough winner in Week 6, and Jacksonville receiver Chris Carpenter earned the award in Week 2 of the season.
Marwill completed 23 of 33 passes for 414 yards and seven touchdowns — including the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining — in a 73-70 win over Cypress Lakes.
McCollum was 16 of 20 passing for 339 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 39 yards in a win over Bandera.
Brownrushed for 224 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Blue Ridge.
Patino intercepted five passes and returned two for touchdowns in a win over D’Hanis.
Sanders passed for 280 yards and five touchdowns in a win over McKinney Christian Academy.