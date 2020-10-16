HENDERSON — Palestine scored one touchdown in each half, and the Wildcats’ defense did the rest in a 17-8 victory over Henderson Friday.
The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 13 plays and more than six minutes, and Shedrick Dudley scored from two yards out for a 7-0 lead.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, and Palestine doubled its lead to 14-0 in the third on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jerrod Walker to Tawalan Cook.
Henderson’s lone touchdown came on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Davis to Devin Phillips after teammate Dalton Modisette both forced and recovered a Palestine fumble.
Tobiaus Jackson ran in the 2-point conversion to trim the Lions’ deficit 14-8 with 8:59 to go in the game.
However, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-1) iced things with a field goal later in the fourth quarter.
Jakayron Conley led Palestine with 109 yards rushing, Dudley added 52 yards and the Wildcats ran for 241 yards as a team.
Their defense limited Henderson to 76 yards of total offense as Davis threw for 108 yards and a score.
Phillips caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Henderson drops to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district, and the Lions visit district-leading Kilgore on Friday.