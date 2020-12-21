From Staff Reports
Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson, who accounted for more than 4,000 total yards and 46 touchdowns, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 11-3A Division II All-District Football Team for 2020.
Waskom fullback Tsean Hamilton was named the district’s offensive MVP, and Elysian Fields’ Jackson Illingworth and Waskom’s Michael Cooper shared defensive MVP accolades.
Other superlatives went to offensive lineman of the year Justin Kitchen of Elysian Fields, defensive lineman of the year Kyle Storey of Elysian Fields, offensive newcomer of the year Cole Watson of Waskom, defensive newcomer of the year Layton Luster of Waskom and the Elysian Fields coaching staff.
Utility players of they ear were Bradan Manning of Elysian Fields, Justin Davidson of Harleton, Chase Brown of Hughes Springs, Kentrel Andrews of Queen City, Markus Gonzalez of Waskom and Ryan Shastid of Ore City.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tyson Daigle, Hughes Springs; Running back: D.J. Feaster, Waskom; Kyle Willett, Waskom; Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs; Ryan Shastid, Ore City; Carson Willeford, New Diana; William Goodnight, Elysian Fields; Receiver: Paxton Keeling, Waskom’ Damir Rascot, Queen City; Jackson Illingworth, Elysian Fields; Will Ford, Elysian Fields; Montana Warren, Elysian Fields; Tight end: JoJo Clark, Harleton; Line: Ezekquiel Vasquez, Waskom; Jonathan Branch, Waskom; Tanner Byrd, Hughes Springs; Caden Edwards, Hughes Springs; Justin Lance, Queen City; Jaydon Willie, Harleton; Grant Dickson, Elysian Fields; Reed Parker, Elysian Fields; Gage Parker, Elysian Fields; Fred Hardeman, Elysian Fields; Kicker: Jose Meza, Waskom; Special teams: Zay Thomas, Waskom; Nick Brown, Hughes Springs; Spencer Hammack, Harleton
DEFENSE
Line: Bubba Coleman, Waskom; Detrich Byrd, Waskom; Jonathan Branch, Waskom; Carter Watson, Waskom; Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs; Jose Arrellano, Hughes Springs; Cody Hargett, Elysian Fields; Remington Sipes, Elysian Fields; Linebacker: Cole Edwards, Hughes Springs; Jackson Ward, New Diana; Tabor Childs, Harleton; Trell Devers, Elysian Fields; William Goodnight, Elysian Fields; Ty Kirkland, Elysian Fields; Backs: Jayvis Jones, Waskom; D.J. Feaster, Waskom; Layton Luster, Waskom; Ely Henderson, Hughes Springs; Stone Sampson, Hughes Springs; Allen Nigreville, Ore City; Chris Haigh, Elysian Fields; Landon Swank, Elysian Fields; Montana Warren, Elysian Fields; Bradan Manning, Elysian Fields.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Alex Shelton, Queen City; Running back: Trent Bolden, Hughes Springs; Ty Moss, Hughes Springs; Brett Byrd, Ore City; Kyle Storey, Elysian Fields; Receiver: Cayden Head, Waskom; Tight end: Patrick Boyd, Hughes Springs; Line: Laynce Welch, Waskom; Lazarro Torres, Waskom; Texan Lancaster, Hughes Springs; Jake Murray, Hughes Springs; Noah Perkins, Queen City; Jon Tatum, Ore City; Elisha Higginbotham, New Diana; Beau Simmons, Harleton; Nolan Wisdom, Harleton
DEFENSE
Line: Mikey Lanier, Hughes Springs; Justin Lance, Queen City; Noah Perkins, Queen City; Justin Kitchen, Elysian Fields; Matthew Morgan, Elysian Fields; Linebacker: Daniel Munoz, Waskom; Tyson Daigle, Hughes Springs; Lynnquavious Baird, Hughes Springs; Kentrel Andrews, Queen City; Kieran Droddy, Queen City; Juan Garcia, Ore City; Caron Whitworth, New Diana; Van Ring, Harleton; Jace Greenslate, Elysian Fields; Backs: Joe Bush, Hughes Springs; Emmanuel Baird, Hughes Springs; Donovyn Black, Ore City; Logan Presley, Elysian Fields; Que Thomas, Elysian Fields.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterback: Omari Jones, New Diana; Grayson Handlin, Harleton; Trevor Harris, Ore City; Running back: Dre Smith, Waskom; Cole Ring, Harleton; Line: Ty Moore, Waskom; Thomas Evans, Hughes Springs; Aaron Jones, Queen City; Derrick Alexander, Queen City; Jordan Sarfori, New Diana; Max Ramirez, Harleton; Izaiah McClain, Harleton; Oliver Aguillon, Ore City; Jasper Holt, Ore City; Hunter Mathis, Ore City; Kicker: Juan Garcia, Ore City
DEFENSE
Line: Daylan Perry, Waskom; JoJo Clark, Harleton; Beau Simmons, Harleton; Angelo Baker, Ore City; Noah Garcia, Ore City; Jaylin Wood, Ore City; Linebacker: Damir Rascoe, Queen City; Spencer Warren, Queen City; Hunter Shirts, Harleton; Harlon Hall, Ore City; Brett Byrd, Ore City; Ryan Shastid, Ore City; Backs: Jose Hernandez, Waskom; Jeremy Kyle, Ore City.