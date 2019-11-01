DIANA — The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets came into Friday’s District 11-3A DII matchup with the New Diana Eagles ready to spoil the Eagles’ Senior Night as they rolled to 27-7 win at Eagle Stadium.
Senior running back Christavian Smith and junior quarterback Ryan Wilkerson stole the show for Elysian Fields. Wilkerson completed 10 of 16 passes for 117 yards and threw one touchdown. Wilkerson also ran the ball 11 times for 91 yards rushing and found the endzone twice.
Smith had 30 carries for 128 yards rushing and one touchdown on the evening.
Elysian Fields jumped on the board early when Wilkerson found Jackson Illingworth for a 10-yard catch and score. An unsuccessful 2-pt conversion left the score with the Yellowjackets up 6-0.
Elysian Fields started the second quarter finding the end zone again with a 38-yard haul from Wilkerson. Another failed 2-pt conversion kept the score 12-0 with the Yellowjackets on top.
Elysian Fields took a commanding 20-0 lead with them at halftime.
New Diana needed a spark coming into the second half, finally saw the scoreboard light up when senior wide-receiver KeKe Nelson took the opening kickoff of the second half all the way back for the score. A successful PAT left the score 20-7.
Elysian Fields, in the end, proved to be strong for New Diana, as they put the final touches on their lead, adding another touchdown from Smith from 12 yards out.
New Diana (6-3, 4-2) will visit Daingerfield next week. Elysian Fields (5-4, 3-3) will host DeKalb.