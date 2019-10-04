WINNSBORO — Dominique Allen intercepted a pass late, and the Winnsboro Raiders held off a late charge by the White Oak Roughnecks to earn a 37-20 District 8-3A Division I win on Friday.
The Raiders took control early, driving 68 yards in seven plays for an opening score and then moving 50 yards in six plays to add to the lead and take a 14-0 cushion into the second quarter.
Jones scored the first touchdown for the Raiders on a 12-yard run to cap a drive that was highlighted by a 32-yard run from Dominique Allen.
Four minutes later, Tayshun Runnels crashed in from five yards out to finish off a drive that was set up by a Roughneck three-and-out possession.
Jones went in from the 2-yard line just over a minute into the second quarter to give Winnsboro a 21-0 lead, but the Roughnecks countered six minutes later on a 4-yard touchdown run by Bo Reddic.
Reddic’s TD run capped a nine-play, 60-yard march that was set up by a Jacob Laughlin interception. Jackson Frazier and Brian Williams had big receptions on the drive to keep things alive.
Landry Deaton’s 4-yard touchdown run made it a 28-6 Winnsboro lead at the half. Elijah Bolton had a 36-yard run on the 57-yard drive.
Elijah Bolton hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Keen Glover late in the third to give the Raiders a commanding 34-6 lead, and the Raiders tacked on a 27-yard field goal four minutes into the fourth quarter to make it 37-6.
The Roughnecks used a 16-yard touchdown pass from Blake Barlow to Brian Williams with 6:19 remaining to make it interesting. That drive was a 64-yard march that took six plays and was highlighted by a 17-yard run by Barlow and a 16-yard run by Reddic.
Barlow then connected with Brian Williams from 77 yards out to make it a 37-20 contest with 2:52 remaining before Allen sealed the deal for Winnsboro with his interception.
The Roughnecks (0-6, 0-2) will host West Rusk on Friday. Winnsboro (4-2, 1-1) will host Tatum