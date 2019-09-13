ELYSIAN FIELDS – Ryan Wilkerson ran and passed for over 200 yards, but it wasn’t enough as Elysian Fields suffered its first loss of the season 41-34 to Winona on Friday at Jacket Stadium.
After running for over 100 yards last week, Wilkerson picked up 245 yards and ran for an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
He hit Tyrese Hardeman – who would catch four passes for 100 yards — for a 67-yard touchdown pass for the first points of the game. He tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Christavian Smith – which put Elysian Fields up by seven early in the fourth quarter. Smith also rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter – which helped tie the game at 21.
Elysian Fields (2-1) was unable to stop Winona’s Quindarius Johnson – who torched the Yellow Jackets for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Nic Garrett – who caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter – scored on a six-yard run to cap off a six-play 71-yard drive – which was run exclusively out of the Wildcat formation.
Johnson took the snap and ran to the outside for a two-point conversion to put Winona up for good.
The Yellow Jackets drove 65 yards on Wilkerson’s legs. He rushed for 32 and 27 yards which put them at Winona’s eight. Wilkerson threw a pass which went for a five-yard loss.
Smith was stopped for no gain and Wilkerson threw an incompletion. Connor Kincaid hooked a 25-yard field goal to the left but got a second chance when Winona jumped offsides. His second attempt was low.
Winona used eight plays on an 80-yard drive – mostly on the running of Johnson – who capped off the drive with his third touchdown on a 27-yard run. The extra point failed – keeping it a seven-point game with 2:10 left.
Wilkerson converted a fourth-and-10 with an 11-yard run. He ran for 25 yards to the Winona 24. His pass was intercepted by Peyton Snow and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock. Elysian Fields was hurt by penalties as it was called for nine which gave 106 yards to Winona.
Two of those penalties came on plays which would have resulted in fourth down for Winona. The Wildcats were flagged for eight penalties for 65 yards.
Julio Zuniga completed seven of 21 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns with his second going to Ashton Smith for 44 yards. Smith caught four passes for 99 yards.
Elysian Fields will host Ore City next week while Winona visits Frankston to open district play.