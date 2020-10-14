Due to New Diana forfeiting tonight’s game against Elysian Fields, the Yellow Jackets found a new opponent to replace the Eagles but it will require crossing the state border.
“We’re playing Leesville in Louisiana,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “It’s a 4A school. They played Monroe Neville their first game and got beat and they beat Pineville.”
The Yellow Jackets will enter Friday’s non-district contest with an overall record of 4-1 and a district record of 2-0 and are coming off a bye week.
“They are very multiple on offense and they’ve got their quarterback and running back back from last year and they’re a perennial playoff team,” Ford said of the Wampus Cats. “Like I said, they scheduled Monroe Neville and you don’t do that unless you’re pretty good.”
Ford added that Leesville has weapons on both sides of the ball.
“Defensively, they play an odd front and an even front and we prepare for that every week,” Ford said. “It’ll be a bit a challenge but I think offensively, our skill players can create some problems for them and that’s probably what we’re going to need to do to win the game.
“Their so versatile defensively. We’re just going to have to line up, get after it and run the ball and make plays.
“They’ll get under center, get in the ‘I’ and go in the spread and everything in between and you can do that when you have an experienced quarterback like they have,” Ford continued.
Ford said he thinks the traveling can help his team be more prepared in the event that the Yellow Jackets make a deep playoff run this season.
“We’re fairly experienced but we’ve also got some super young kids playing on Friday night who have never really traveled to this degree to play this kind of game, so I’m excited for them to get that opportunity,” he explained. “It’s better for that first time to be now than in a playoff game.”
All-in-all, the coach believes picking up another game in replace of EF’s contest with New Diana will help his team stay focused, motivated and not get rusty.
“If we couldn’t have picked up a game, we would have gone 28 days from Harleton to Waskom without our kids competing against another football team,” he said. “That’s a big ask of those kids.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Leesville, Louisiana.