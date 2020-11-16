Elysian Fields punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 50-38 win over Hemphill in a repeat of the 2019 bi-district match Friday night. The Yellow Jackets advance with an overall record of 9-2 after going 6-0 in district play.
Friday night’s matchup saw EF quarterback Ryan Wilkerson go 16-of-22 for 220 yards and four touchdowns, adding 159 yards on 15 carries. William Goodnight rushed 15 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Storey had five carries for 25 yards and a score. Bradan Manning led the team in receiving with six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson Illingworth was also on the receiving end of two scores as he caught four passes for 48 yards. Montana Warren hauled in three passes for 55 yards.
The Yellow Jackets are slated to return to action Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against Hooks at Rabbitt Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will take on either Newton or Paul Pewitt in the regional quarterfinals next week.
WASKOM
Four Waskom Wildcats rushed for a touchdown Friday night. Kye Willet had three carries for 82 yards and one touchdown. Tesean Hamilton had 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Zay Thomas rushed four times for 46 yards and a score. Markus Gonzales had 45 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. D.J. Feaster led the team in rushing yards with 116 on 12 carries.
Gonzales went 1-of-3 passing for a 21-yard completion to Feaster.
Thomas made his presence known on special teams with a kick return for a touchdown, while Diego Smith made his known on defense with a pair of interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown.
With the win, Waskom advances to the area round of the playoffs where it will go head-to-head with the Daingerfield Tigers on Thursday at Lobo Stadium in Longview. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk.
HARLETON
Friday night saw the Newton Eagles punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 77-6 win over the Harleton Wildcats. Harleton’s season comes to an end with a final record of 7-4 overall and 4-3 record against district opponents.
Newton will go up against Paul Pewitt in the area round.