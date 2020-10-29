Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Records: Waskom 6-0, 4-0; Elysian Fields 6-2, 4-0
Coaches
Waskom: Whitney Keeling (11th season 94-36)
Elysian Fields: Scott Ford (8th season 53-34)
Last week: Waskom 49-0, Elysian Fields win over Ore City (forfeit)
Up next: New Diana at Waskom; Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields
When Waskom has the ballWaskom: QB Cole Watson (15-25, 427 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 52 carries, 521 yards, 11 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (78 carries, 639 yards, 10 TD) … RB DJ Feaster (32 carries, 530 yards, 6 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards, 3 TD) … FB Detrich Byrd (9 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards, 3 TD) … Kye Willett (19 carries, 226 yards, 3 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling (6 catches, 177 yards, 3 TD)
Elysian Fields: LB Jackson Illingworth (69 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 PBU) … LB Ty Kirkland (60 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Landon Swank (18 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT, 2 forced fumbles) … DB Trell Devers (45 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) … LB Chris Haigh (33 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 3 PBU) … DL Kyle Storey (28 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 QB hurries) … DL Mathew Morgan (12 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 QB hurry)
When Elysian Fields has the ballWaskom: DB Zay Thomas (48 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 INTs, 10 PBU) … DB Markus Gonzalez (64 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures, 1 PBU) … DL Mikael Cooper (54 tackles, 15 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery,7 QB pressures) … LB Cole Watson (47 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) … DL Detrich Byrd (46 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 QB pressures) … DL Bubba Coleman (31 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 QB pressure) … LB Jonathan Branch (25 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 QB pressures) … DB Jayvis Jones (44 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PBU)
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (79-112, 1,144 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT; 54 carries, 462 yards, 6 TDs) … RB William Goodnight (75 carries, 446 yards, 7 TD) … RB Trell Devers (58 carries, 389 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (27 catches, 390 yards, 3 TD; 7 carries 72 yards, 2 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (17 catches, 324 yards, 5 TD) … WR Will Ford (11 catches, 111 yards, 1 TD) … WR Montana Warren (10 catches, 142 yards) … TE Kyle Storey (33 carries, 302 yards, 3 TD)
Quick HitsThis is the first district game for Elysian Fields since defeating Harleton 44-20 on Oct. 3 as it had a bye the following week before New Diana forfeited the Oct. 15 contest and Ore City forfeited last week’s contest. The Yellow Jackets picked up a game two weeks ago to replace New Diana when it traveled to Louisiana to take on Leesville, where they fell to the Wampus Cats 55-38. It was a rare case where the Yellow Jackets earned a win and a loss in the same week.
Waskom rolls into town hoping to ruin senior night for its cross-county rival. Both teams are unbeaten in district play as the winner will take a step closer to a district championship. The Wildcats enter tonight’s game with momentum, having outscored their opponents 327-41. They haven’t given up more than 14 points in a single game and they’ve scored at least 47 points ever game.
Don’t expect it to be that easy as anything can happen in a rivalry game such as this one. Expect both teams to be hungry. With all the time off, it’d be easy to think of the Yellow Jackets as being rusty but Waskom is the last team EF is going to overlook and both teams want the bragging rights of Harrison County.
Did you know?Waskom has won six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Yellow Jackets won in 2010-2012 and in 2016 … Both head coaches have a son who’s a senior wide receiver for their team.