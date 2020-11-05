Tyler Legacy (2-3, 0-1) vs. Rockwall (5-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall
Keep an eye on
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (83 carries, 882 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (58 carries, 400 yards, 4 TDs; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (34 of 69, 412 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears ... LB Jack Janis ... DB KJ Humber
Rockwall: QB Braedyn Locke (122 of 192, 1,768 yards, 19 TD, 1 INT) … Zach Hernandez (92 carries, 486 yards, 3 TD) … Lake Bennett (37 carries, 166 yards, 5 TD) … WR Caden Marshall (32 catches, 579 yards, 6 TD) … WR Brenden Bayes (23 catches, 341 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jax Johnson (22 catches, 495 yards, 5 TD) … Brennan Ray (22 catches, 231 yards, 5 TD) … Goodnews Iwuamadi (21 catches, 219 yards, 3 TD) … Corey Kelley (60 tackles) … Gage Elder (60 tackles, 6 TFL) … Dawson Hunt (55 tackles, 5 TFL) … K Ethan Spearman (3-4 FG, long of 49)
Quick hits: Rockwall is ranked No. 21 in Class 6A … Legacy has dropped three straight since opening the season with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High … Rockwall’s lone loss was to Class 5A Division I No. 2 Highland Park, 46-18. The Yellowjackets are averaging 51.6 points per game in their wins … Legacy is averaging 55 points per game in its wins, but has been held to 21 points per game in its past three contests
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy; Rockwall at Dallas Skyline
Texas High (5-0, 2-0) vs. Marshall (3-2, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Keep an eye on
Texas High: QB Brayson McHenry (1,077 yards, 14 TD) … WR Rian Cellers … WR Blake Rogers … Clayton Smith … OL Demarcus Day … DL Jaylen Green … DL Derrick Brown
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (62 of 116, 1,075 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (85 carries, 520 yards, 6 TD; 8 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams 25 catches, 403 yards, 5 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (11 catches, 238 yards, 2 TD) … WR A’Derrian Brooks (12 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (2 INT, 1 INT return TD; 1 fumble recovery TD) … DL Michael Washington … LB Terrell Davis … DB Daqavioon Jackson
Quick hits: The last time these two teams met was in 2017 when the Mavericks defeated the Tigers in Texarkana 35-33. That was the first time for Marshall to defeated Texas High since 2009 when the Mavs won 36-30.
Up next: Pine Tree at Texas High; Marshall at Whitehouse
Whitehouse (5-0, 2-0) vs. Hallsville (0-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.ml Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (89 of 134, 722 yards, 12 TD, 5 INT) … RB Matthew Gooden (94 carries, 491 yards, 4 TD) … WR Trevor Theiring (40 catches, 332 yards, 8 TD) … WR Reed Alexander (12 catcehs, 176 yards, 2 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries) … DL Marshall Johnson (25 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (81 of 159, 1,026 yards, 9 TD; 20 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (34 carries, 230 yards, 2 TD) … WR Carter Rogas (32 catches, 436 yards, 3 TD; 23 carries, 90 yards, 2 TD) … WR Brayden Walker (21 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD) … DL Alex Peralta … LB Carson Trainor … DB Malik Marsh
Quick hits: These two teams have met in each of the last two years in district play as the Wildcats defeated the Bobcats by a touchdown in each game. They also met in non-district in 2016-2017 where Whitehouse won 28-15 and 27-10.
Up next: Marshall at Whitehouse; Hallsville at Mount Pleasant
West Mesquite (0-6, 0-2) vs. Tyler High (0-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Radio: KTBB 97.1-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
TV: KTPN Channel 9 (Cable); 51.2 and 36.9 (Over-the-air TV with antenna)
Streaming: KETK.com
Keep an eye on
West Mesquite: QB Craig Dale ... WR Eric Tennison ... WR Javion Jackson ... RB Briceon Walker ... OL Leonard Medrano ... TE Joshua Little ... CB Clivarion Walker ... DE Trevion Mitchell ...
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (8 of 18, 112 yards passing, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 4-3 rushing, 0 TDs) … RB Jacques Jones (19-181 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 9 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (6-47) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (21-301 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (12-255, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (13 for 13 PATs, 3 for 5 FG) ... BE Ka'Darius Tave (6 tackles, 1 TFL) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (17 tackles, 2 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (15 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry)
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by 17 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler High ranked No. 50 in Class 5A Division I by TexasFootball.com, while the Wranglers are No. 81. ... Tyler leads the series with the Wranglers 2-0
Up next: Wylie East at West Mesquite, Nov. 19; Tyler at Wylie East, Nov. 13.
Pittsburg (1-7, 1-3) vs. Liberty-Eylau (5-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harris Field, Texarkana
Keep an eye on
Pittsburg: Kemarian McCain (46 of 78, 570 yards, 8 TD, 3 Int; 58 carries, 268 yards, 5 TD; 52 tackles); K.J. Williams (89 crries, 373 yards; 14 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD) … Jaxson Ramsey (10 catches, 141 yards, 2 TD) … Rickey Duffey (23 catches, 330 yards, 5 TD) … Terrell Williams (58 tackles, 9 sacks) … Christian Bates (91 tackles) … Jamyrion White (44 tackles, 5 sacks)
Liberty-Eylau: Damian Henderson … Semaj Rose … Ian Jones
Quick hits: Liberty-Eylau, winless a year ago (0-10) can claim a winning regular season with a victory Friday
Henderson (3-5, 2-3) vs. Chapel Hill (5-4, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Henderson: Donovan Davis … Devin Phillips … Dalton Modisette … Tobiaus Jackson … Daylon Garrett
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (95 of 168, 1,739 yards, 15 TD, 7 Int; 117 carries, 858 yards, 13 TD) … Kevin Brooks (73 carries, 348 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (40 catches, 833 yards, 5 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (26 catches, 464 yards, 3 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (68 tackles, 8 TFL) … Jordan Ford (64 tackles, 3 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry
Quick hits: This game is for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-4A Division I … Henderson ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 27-20 win over Mabank … … Garrett returned a fumble 102 yards for a touchdown in the win over Mabank … Chapel Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 16. The Oct. 23 game against Mabank was canceled, and the Bulldogs had a bye last week.
White Oak (4-2, 3-2) vs. New Boston (2-5, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, New Boston
Keep an eye on
White Oak: Dylan Creager (11 of 24 passing ,218 yards, 2 TD; 9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TD) … Gavin Bzdil (36 carries, 156 yards, 5 TD) … Jackson Frazier (135 carries, 518 yards, 5 TD) … Colton Cobb (14 catches, 313 yards, 2 TD; 79 tackles) … Michael Stevens (11 catches, 147 yards; 77 tackles, 9 TFL … Rylie Redden (2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
New Boston: Kyle Atkinson (223 yards, 5 rushing TDs last week) … Kevon Thompson (101 rushing yards last week)
Quick hits: New Boston piled up 507 total yards last week in a win over Jefferson – 427 on the ground.
Sabine (3-6, 1-4) vs. Tatum (6-1, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Sabine: Jace Burns (67 of 160, 1,148 yards, 12 TD, 7 Int; 134 carries, 598 yards, 7 TD) … Daylon Branham (74 carries, 338 yards, 6 TD; 103 tackles) … Brannigan Willige (66 carries, 300 yards, 2 TD) … Kaden Manning (14 catches, 495 yards, 8 TD) … Alex Galyean (14 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD) … Caden Richardson (41 tackles) … Cayden Fortson (70 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions) … Carter Patterson (80 tackles) … Ty Francisco (114 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries)
Tatum: Kendric Malone (74 of 134, 1,222 yards, 12 TD, 6 Int; 62 carries, 277 yards, 5 TD) … Tylin Hollins (62 carries, 547 yards, 6 TD) … Daymien Smith (42 carries, 417 yards, 9 TD) … Kendall Williams (26 catches, 472 yards, 4 TD) … Quiston Sheffield (10 caches, 217 yards, 4 TD) … Trey Fite (45 tackles, 4 sacks) … Dalone Fuller (2 interceptions, 1 Pick 6)
Quick hits: Burns passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD last week in a loss to Gladewater. Manning had 193 receiving yards and 3 TDs.
Jefferson (3-6, 1-4) vs. Atlanta (2-7, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (100 of 180, 1,319 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT; 56 carries, 380 yards, 4 TD) … RB Malik Brasher (138 carries, 968 yards, 8 TD) … WR Christian Shepard (33 catches, 478 yards, 6 TD) … WR Dontavion Gardner (25 catches, 527 yards, 2 TD) … LB Dameon Warren (89 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB hurries) … DB Zion Hopes (70 tackles, 2 INT, 6 PBU) … LB Ryan Yeater (70 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hurry)
Atlanta: QB Justin Pierce … RB Caleb Hamilton … RB Keith Kinney … WR Terunte Neal … LB De’Korian Parker … DL Trey Adams … LB Logan Shelton
Quick hits: The two teams have split over the last two years. Last year, the Rabbits outran the Bulldogs to a 24-14 victory and the year before saw Jefferson come out on top 56-22.
New Diana (0-9, 0-5) vs. Waskom (6-1, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
New Diana: Jordan Weeks … Cohle Shermn … Hayden Thomas … Keylan Easley
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (16 of 27, 443 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 61 carries, 556 yards, 11 TD; 52 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3 QB prssure) … Tesean Hamilton (96 carries, 773 yards, 11 TD) … RB DJ Feaster (40 carries, 586 yards, 7 TD … FB Kye Willet (21 carries, 229 yards, 3 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards, 3 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling (7 catches, 193 yards, 3 TD) … DB Markus Gonzalez (70 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB pressure, 1 PBU) … DL Mikael Cooper (57 tackles, 15 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 5 forced fumbles, 7 QB pressure) … DB Jayvis Jones (51 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 QB pressure, 4 PBU) … DL Detrich Byrd (47 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 5 QB pressure)
Quick hits: Don’t expect Waskom to let off the gas. The Wildcats are coming off their only loss of the season to Elysian Fields and would prefer to go into the playoffs with momentum and a better taste in their mouths. They also likely haven’t forgotten last year’s matchup with New Diana where they fell to the Eagles 21-14.
Harleton (5-3, 2-3) vs. Queen City (5-3, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Smith –Wall Stadium, Queen City
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Gryson Handlin (49 of 93, 713 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT) … RB Taber Childs … Cole Ring … Jojo Clark (37 tackles, 6 TFL, 7 QB pressure, 1 PBU) … Jayden Johnson (37.5 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 sacks, 3 QB pressure) … Van Ring (67 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 6 sacks, 5 QB pressure) … DL Nolan Wisdom
Quick hits: These two teams have an identical record and the winner will likely earn that fourth-place spot in the district. Expect a dogfight as the two teams battle it out for that playoff berth.
Van (5-4, 2-1) vs. Brownsboro (1-6, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bear Stadium Brownsboro
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (47 catches, 491 yards, 7 TD; 128 carries, 799 yards, 20 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (98 of 155, 1,264 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT) … DB Manny Moore (62 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (76 carries, 292 yards, 1 TD) … WR Luka Koshev (32 catches, 525 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (34 catches, 416 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (65 tackles, 15 TFL, 3 sacks) … Garrett Florey (93 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (96 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 FF)
Brownsboro: Jaxyn Rogers (29 of 66, 339 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT) … Jatavien Sessions (53 carries, 278 yards, 5 TD) … Kyle Nichols (56 carries, 278 yards, 1 TD; 16 catches, 126 yards, 4 TD; 50 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 TFL) ….Dallis Tate (47 carries, 243 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Mckenzie (46 carries, 337 yards, 4 TD) … Shayden Jennings (29 carries, 279 yards, 2 TD) … Mickey Ray (81 tackles, 3 FR) … Jackson Epperson (2 INT)
Quick hits: Van has won two straight games to clinch a playoff spot … Moore intercepted a pass last week — the Vandals’ second interception of the season … Brownsboro is allowing 50.8 points per game during a four-game losing streak.
Quitman (0-9, 0-5) vs. West Rusk (5-3, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Quitman: QB Gavin Oakes ... RB Wyatt Hightower ... K Mariano Manriquez ... WR/DB Ty Holland ... WR/LB Brennen Miller ... OL/DL Jonathan Lacy ... OL/DL Christian James ... OL/DL Hunter Batchelder
West Rusk: Andon Mata (62 of 116, 1,042 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT; 28 carries, 250 yards, 4 TD) … Jamal Ford (40 carries, 339 yards, 6 TD) … James Greenalch (111 carries, 653 yards, 10 TD) … Will Jackson (17 carries, 187 yards; 14 catches, 285 yards, 2 TD) … Omarion Anthony (23 catches, 372 yards, 2 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (86 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 FR, 3 FR) … Torami Dixon (70 tackles, 19 TFL, 5 sacks) … Carson Martin (3 INT) … Barry Decker (71 tackles, 10 TFL)
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-66 since 2014 … Quitman has broken the 20-point mark once this season — in an overtime loss to Scurry-Rosser … Three of Troup’s four victories this season … West Rusk has won five straight games and is averaging 45 points per game during that stretch.
Harmony (6-3, 4-1) vs. Winona (1-7, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Keep an eye on
Harmony: Caleb McNeil … Michael Everett … Aron Bell … Hunter Eitel … Kyle Henry … Claytan Hays
Winona: LB Peyton Snow ... WR/DB Ashton Smith ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins ... WR/DB Arimon Ford … LB Jeric Sirles ... QB Zach Halbert ... OL/DL Manny Garcia … RB Quinn Johnson ... WR/DB Nick Garrett
Quick hits: Harmony has won six of eight, but has been held to 18 total points in the two losses … Winona has two games scoring more than 20 points this season — in consecutive weeks, a 36-32 loss to Grand Saline and a 26-6 win over Quitman.
Grand Saline (2-6, 2-3) vs. Arp (2-6, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Grand Saline: Jace Melton … Eric Jimenez … Brett Kindle … Cooper Brown … Hudson Griffin
Arp: QB Frank Smith ... RB Wyatt Ladd ... LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Michael Brager ... LB Blake Florence
Quick hits: The winner of this game will earn the final playoff spot in District 9-3A Division II … Last week’s 44-19 loss to Harmony was Arp’s highest scoring output in a loss this season. The Tigers have been shut out three times. Grand Saline scored 20 points in a loss to Palmer, but has been held to 7 points or fewer in its other five losses.
Winnsboro (7-1, 5-1) vs. Pottsboro (7-2, 5-1)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, Pottsboro
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: RB Dominique Allen … RB Zeb Fulmer … DL Kid Cole … TE Jed Carroll … RB Tayshun Runnels … RB Lakeedrian Jones … DB Rance Brown
Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler (108 of 166, 1,612 yards, 21 TD, 2 INT; 112 carries, 595 yards, 17 TD) … RB Jett Carroll (97 carries, 474 yards, 3 TD) … WR Titus Lyons (39 catches, 678 yards, 8 TD) … Colton Creswell (106 tackles) … Landon Dunaway (83 tackles)
Quick hits: The lone district loss for both teams is to Mineola … Pottsboro advanced to the state title game last season
Mineola (8-1, 5-1) vs. Commerce (5-4, 2-4)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (225 carries, 2,097 yards, 27 TD; 101 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (96 carries, 950 yards, 13 TD; 25 catches, 443 yards, 6 TD; 45 tackles, 4 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (30 of 58, 472 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT; 24 carries, 170 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (87 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (87 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (4 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore
Commerce: QB J’Den Wilson … Wade Nicholson … Omahri Davis … CJ Dunbar (5 FF) …Ashton Seale … Kendrick Greer … Trevor Davis … Zay Basham
Quick hits: Mineola has scored at least 55 points in all of its past four wins … Mineola is averaging 382.2 yards per game on the ground. They had their third consecutive game of at least 500 rushing yards last week … Three of Commerce’s four losses have been by forfeit.
Paul Pewitt (5-3, 4-1) vs. Redwater (1-8, 0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Redwater
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (168 carries, 1,078 yards, 12 TD; 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD) … Kadrien Johnson (69 carries, 495 yards, 4 TD) … Hayden Green (55 carries, 248 yards, 5 TD; 9 of 17, 158 yards, 4 TD) … Tanor Mines (59 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL)
Redwater: Preston Davis … Skeet Roberts … Trevor Swink
Quick hits: Paul Pewitt has rushed for 2,430 yards and 24 touchdowns and passed for 191 yards this season
Chisum (5-4, 3-2) vs. Daingerfield (7-2, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mickey Mayne-Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Chisum: Levin Weems … Jordan Leverett … Kip Floyd
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (104 of 193, 1,875 yards, 19 TD, 5 Int; 70 carries, 448 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (351 rushing yards, 6 TD; 218 receiving yards, 3 Td; 83 tackles) … Jayden Wallace (2 rushing TD; 81 tackles) … Martez Allen (45 carries, 410 yards, 4 TD; 14 catfhes, 172 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (32 catches, 646 yards, 6 TD) … Coby Wright (25 catches, 467 yards, 4 TD) … Ishmael Allen (87 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries)
Quick hits: Jeter has passed for more than 4,000 yards an 44 TDs in his career, both second all-time behind Tyler Boyd. He has accounted for 95 total touchdowns in his career … Chisum has already surpassed last year’s win total when the Mustangs finished 3-7
Union Grove (2-7, 1-4) vs. Hawkins (9-0, 5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: Chase Mead (44 of 88, 748 yards, 6 TD, 6 Int; 107 carries, 760 yards, 9 TD) … Cooper Vestal (12 of 20, 83 yards; 27 carries, 178 yards, 1 TD) … Cannon Cowan (16 catches, 258 yards, 3 TD; 64 tackles) … Grayson Barnett (23 catches, 354 yards, 2 TD; 54 tackles, 5 Int)
Hawkins: Brayden Adams (117 carries, 784 yards, 9 TD) … Kayden Upchurch (97 carries, 982 yards, 8 TD) … Zach Conde (33 of 47, 643 yards, 9 TD, 4 Int)
Quick hits: A win Friday would give Hawkins its first 10-win season since the Hawks finished 11-1 in 1979
Beckville (6-3, 4-1) vs. Frankston (4-5, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium (100 W. Perry St., Frankston, Texas 75763)
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris ... RB J'Koby Williams ... WR Gage Berry ... DB Dee Harrison
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell ... RB Kenneth Hawkins ... WR Cael Bruno ... LB Jared Cook ... WR/DB Clayton Merritt ... RB Cody Dickerson ...
Quick hits: Beckville is favored by 15 over the Indians according to TexasFootball.com. ... This is key District 9-2A Division I game as Hawkins has clinched the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the league championship with a 5-0 mark. Beckville is second at 4-1 with Frankston and Carlisle tied for third at 3-2. ... If Frankston wins there could be a three-way tie with Beckville, Frankston and Carlisle. ... Carlisle is hosting Linden-Kildare.
Linden-Kildare (2-6, 2-3) vs. Carlisle (5-3, 3-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Keep an eye on
L-Kildare: Mason Johnson (19 of 47, 212 yards, 2 TD, 4 Int) … Taeshun Mithell (58 carries, 204 yards, 2 Td) … Russell Nance (91 carries, 664 yards, 7 TD)
Carlisle: Matt Rigdon (57 of 113, 977 yards, 10 TD, Int; 88 carries, 460 yards, 10 TD) … Carlos DeLeon (20 of 40, 193 yards; 59 carries, 335 yards, 2 TD) … Griffin Rigdon (49 carries, 278 yards, 1 TD; 15 catches, 211 yards) … Jamion Turner (77 carries, 486 yards, 4 TD; 19 catches, 317 yards, 3 TD; 56 tackles, 2 sacks)) … Aaron Gallegos (5-7 FG; 22-28 PAT) … Joel Fraser (65 tackles)
Quick hits: Carlisle head coach Clay Baker, in his third season as head coach of the Indians, has a 25-8 record
Bullard Brook Hill (4-1, 1-0) vs. Tyler Grace Community (4-1, 1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... Brook Hill is No. 46 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Grace is No. 32. ... Brook Hill won last year's game between the two rivals, 33-28, in Tyler. ... Last week, the Guard defeated McKinney Christian 35-8 to celebrate homecoming. ... TyJuan Cannon was crowed homecoming king. ...
Up next: Dallas Christian at Brook Hill, Nov. 13; Grace Community at Dallas Bishop Dunne, Nov. 13
Waco Reicher (1-3, 1-0) vs. Tyler Bishop Gorman (1-3, 1-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Waco Reicher: RB Littlehawk Saladana ... DE Maverick Plsek ... RB Corey Long ... QB Jake Boozer ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 game. ... Waco Reicher is No. 66 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Bishop Gorman is No. 89. ... Reicher is favored by 11 points according to TexasFootball.com. ... Gorman scored a 28-14 win over Loop 323 rival All Saints last week. QB Anthany "AJ" Smith had an outstanding game, rushed for 216 yards and tossing for 80 yards. ... The Cougars lost on Oct. 23 to Arlington Grace Prep 26-6. ... It is Homecoming for the Crusaders.v
Up next: Dallas Shelton at Waco Reicher, Nov. 13; Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, Nov. 13.
Tyler All Saints (1-1, 0-1) vs. Dallas Shelton (1-3, 1-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Shelton New Campus Stadium, Dallas
Keep an eye on
All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman
Dallas Shelton: OL/DL Tyler Harrigan ... DL Henry Woolridge ... LB James Keith ... RB/DB Isaac Singleton ... K/P Matthew Akgerman ... RB/LB Jedidiah Gibson ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 game. ... All Saints is No. 94 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings for private schools and Dallas is No. 80. ... Last week, All Saints lost to Bishop Gorman 28-14
Up next: Dallas First Baptist at All Saints, Nov. 13; Dallas Shelton at Waco Reicher, Nov. 13
Greenville Christian (2-3, 1-0) vs. CHCS (3-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Greenvile Christian: No information available
CHCS: Trey Stone … Cason Owens … Boaze Dyess
Quick hits: The Sentinels got interception returns for touchdowns from Stone and Dyess last week in a 55-0 win over Garland Christian … Stone also carried five times for 105 yards and found the end zone on three of his runs … Owens carried three times for 65 yards and two scores and threw a TD pass