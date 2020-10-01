Pine Tree (1-0) vs. Crandall (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Crandall
Keep an eye on
Pine Tree: D.J. Freeman (5 of 9, 153 yards, 4 TD; 8 carries, 83 yards, 2 TD) … Tyler Sheffield (18 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) … Keelan Turner (3 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD) … Courtney Stitmon (Interception; 87-yard return of blocked FG for TD) … Jermiah Blinks (4 tackles) … Tyrese Jones (4 tackles) … Hurcules Tarver (6 tackles, 3 sacks) … Dallas Dixon (4 tackles) … Cody Janner (4 tackles) … Brycelen Phillips (6 tackles)
Crandall: Chris Abron (29 carries, 156 yards, 3 TD) … Mason Daughtery (74-yard interception return for TD) … Deondre Bowman (79-yard TD reception)
Quick hits: Both teams gave up points and yards on defense, but also flashed big-play potential on that side of the ball last week. Pine Tree came away with three turnovers, five sacks and returned blocked field goal 87 yards for a TD. Crandall picked off four passes, returned on for a TD and also recorded a couple of safeties
Up next: Pine Tree (open); Joshua at Crandall
Hallsville (0-1) at Frisco Memorial
When/Where: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Frisco
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (26 of 54, 305 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 60 yards) … RB Elijah Nicholson (9 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD) … WR Brayden Walker (9 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Carter Rogas (7 catches, 61 yards) … LB Carson Trainor … DL Alex Peralta … DB Malik Marsh
Frisco Memorial: QB Ethan Lollar (13 of 24, 122 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Garren Huey (12 carries, 43 yards) … WR De’Angelo Thomas (10 catches, 33 yards) … DB Johnny Breeden (16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) … DL Gavin Yates (4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU)
Quick hits: Both teams are in search of their first win of the season and a win for the Bobcats would go a long way as it would be the first under the direction of head coach Tommy Allison.
Up next: Hallsville at Sulphur Springs; Lebanon Trail at Frisco Memorial
Athens (4-1) vs. Henderson (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Athens: Tivon Arroyo (44 of 85, 725 yards, 8 TD, 4 Int; 42 carries, 310 yards, 6 TD) … Nathan Sims (70 carries, 702 yards, 11 TD) … Jarred Duff (15 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD) … D’andre Thompson (14 catches, 235 yards) … Connor Clay (65 tackles, 2 sacks)
Henderson: D’Cameron Walker … Donovan Davis (13 of 18, 123 yards last week) … Tobaius Jackson (6 catches, 57 yards last week) … Jacob Taylor
Quick hits: Henderson wore down facing a 5A Greenville team playing its first game last week, giving up 197 yards on the ground after halftime. Athens can throw it, but loves to pound the rock with Sims, a 1,300-yard rusher a year ago.
Up next: Athens (open); Henderson at Lindale
Carthage (2-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Hawk Stadium, Texarkana
Keep an eye on
Carthage: Kai Horton (31 of 49, 480 yards, 4 TD, 1 Int) … Mason Courtney (42 carries, 270 yards, 5 TD; 4 catches, 37 yards) … Montrel Hatten (4 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD) … Craig McNew (12 catches, 109 yards, 2 TD) … Kim Lewis (17 tackles, 7 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (15 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 QB pressures) … Brandon King (2 interceptions)
Pleasant Grove: Jalen Woodside (15 of 41, 431 yards, 7 TD, 2 Int) … Logan Johnson (54 carries, 570 yards, 7 TD) … Jaylen Boardley (29 carries, 279 yards, 1 TD) … Nick Martin (37 carries, 285 yards; 32 tackles) … Landon Jackson (3 catches, 107 yards, 3 TD; 24 tackles, 5 sacks)
Quick hits: Carthage showed no signs of rust after taking three weeks off following its season-opening 27-7 win over Kilgore back on Aug. 28. The Bulldogs simply flipped the switch back on last week and rolled past Gilmer 42-14 … Pleasant Grove bounced back from a Week 2 loss to Argyle to stroll past Paris (35-7) and Silsbee (46-14) in its next two games to set up tonight’s marquee showdown.
Up next: Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg; Center at Carthage
Whitehouse (1-0) at Royse City (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Southwest Ford Field at Royse City ISD Stadium, Royse City
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (29 of 37, 195 yards, 4 TD) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (4 TFL) … WR Decarlton Wilson (14 catches, 114 yards, 2 TD) WR Trevor Theiring (7 catches, 50 yards, 2 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden … LB Braiden Miller (15 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (2 FF, 1 FR)
Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz (19 of 22, 292 yards, 4 TD) … RB Sam Mitchum (6 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD) … RB Ahmon Dozier (13 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD) … RB Sir’Elston Hill III (7 carries, 78 yards, 2 TD) … WR Michael Alphin (5 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD) … WR Ketron Jackson Jr. … OL Turner Hilburn … LB Blake Buhman … DB Wyatt Johnson
Quick hits: Whitehouse had 10 tackles for loss in a 31-15 win over Forney … Hilburn is a three-star lineman with offers from Army, Louisiana-Monroe, Navy, New Mexico and Stephen F. Austin … Hill previously played at Mesquite Horn
Up next: Corsicana at Whitehouse; Royse City at Wylie East
Lindale (3-2, 1-0) at Chapel Hill (4-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (114 carries, 729 yards, 10 TD) … DB Airik Williams (37 tackles, 3 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (73 of 133, 991 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (23 catches, 346 yards, 4 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson (18 tackles, 3 sacks; 5 catches, 63 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (23 tackles, 4 sacks) ... K Landon Love (3-3 FG, long of 36) … DB D.J. Walton (18 tackles)
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (56 of 94, 980 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 76 carries, 744 yards, 11 TD) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (26 catches, 431 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry … WR Solomon Macfoy (16 catches, 301 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT) … LB Brack Dyer (56 tackles, 7 TFL) … LB Jatavian Watson (57 tackles, 4 TFL) … LB Max Richardson (44 tackles, 7 TFL) … DB Jordan Ford (39 tackles, 3 INT)
Quick hits: Entering last week’s games, Ford and Jenkins were third and fourth in East Texas in rushing yards. Ford was also second in passing yards … Peterson threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers against Mabank … Chapel Hill has forced 15 turnovers this year, while Lindale has forced six, three of which were interceptions by Williams in one quarter against Van … Last week was Lindale’s first game that wasn’t decided by one possession.
Up next: Henderson at Lindale; Chapel Hill at Palestine
Cleburne (1-0) at Jacksonville (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, The Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Cleburne: ATH Cleo Chandler … ATH Dorian Potter … QB Gunner Hammond
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater (26 of 41, 351 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT) … WR Karmelo Clayborne (3 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD) … WR Dominik Hinojosa (7 catches, 85 yards) … WR Devin McCuin (6 catches, 55 yards)
Quick hits: Jacksonville led 12-0 after the first quarter against Crandall, but Crandall scored 38 points the next three quarters, and the Indians didn’t score again until the fourth quarter … Jacksonville was held to 1.9 yards per carry in the opener, but averaged 13.5 yards per pass completion.
Up next: Cleburne at Weatherford; Nederland at Jacksonville, Oct. 10
Gladewater (3-2) vs. New Boston (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, New Boston
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: Tristan Holmes (51 of 90, 1,059 yards, 11 TD, 2 Int; 17 carries, 106 yards, 2 TD) … D.J. Allen (1 passing TD; 3 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD; 30 catches, 767 yards, 10 TD) … Malachi Gordon (57 carries, 284 yards, 4 TD) … Devin Walker (47 carries, 227 yards, 4 TD) … Kollin Lewis (17 catches, 211 yards, 2 TD) … Nick Lincoln (27 tackles) … Zach Polanco (23 tackles, 2 sacks) … Logan Bohanon (35 tackles, 2 sacks)
New Boston: Kyle Atkinson … Brian Reid … Angel Recendiz
Quick hits: Allen earned Longview News-Journal Offensive Player of the Week honors after burning Tatum last week for 10 catches, 283 yards and five touchdowns … New Boston, 1-19 the past two seasons, has already matched its 2019 win total
Up next: Atlanta at Gladewater; New Boston at Tatum
Sabine (3-2) vs. Atlanta (0-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Sabine: Jace Burns (36 of 87, 535 yards, 6 TD, 3 Int; 95 carries, 464 yards, 5 TD) … Daylon Branham (46 carries, 209 yards, 3 TD; 49 tackles) … Brannigan Willige (44 carries, 186 yards, 2 TD) … Kaden Manning (7 catches, 185 yards, 3 TD) … Kile Stripland (8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD) … Carter Patterson (46 tackles, 5 PBU) … Caden Richardson (33 tackles, 6 PBU) … Cayden Fortson (32 tackles) … Ty Francisco (68 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) … Asher Foster (44 tackles, 2 sacks)
Atlanta: erunte Neal (3 TD runs last week vs. White Oak)
Quick hits: After scoring just 28 points combined in back-to-back losses to Daingerfield and DeKalb, the Cardinals found their offensive groove last week and put 48 on New Boston in a 48-28 win
Up next: Atlanta at Gladewater; Jefferson at Sabine
White Oak (2-0, 1-0) at Jefferson (2-2, 0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, W.F. Lockett Stadium – Jerry Bennett Field, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
White Oak: QB Cayson Siegley (18 of 33, 375 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Jackson Frazier (27 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Dylan Creager (4 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs) … RB/DB Colton Cobb (4 catches, 82 yards; 22 tackles) … LB Michael Stephens (13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Noah Carter (2 INTs)
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (51-92, 633 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 29 carries, 219 yards, 1 TD) … RB Malik Brasher (58 carries, 392 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Christian Shepard (20 catches, 268 yards, 4 TDs) … LB Dameon Warren (38 tackles, 1 INT) … DB Zion Hopes (27 tackles, 2 PBU) … Ryan Yeater (25 takcles, 1 forced fumble)
Quick hits: This is the first meeting between the two squads since 2017. Prior to that, they went head-to-head for 10 straight seasons as the Roughnecks won six of those games.
Up next: White Oak open; Jefferson at Sabine
Grand Saline (1-3) vs. Harmony (2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Grand Saline: Jace Melton (232 passing yards, 4 TD; 46 rushing yards last week) … Eric Jimenez (223 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 42 yards; 6 tackles last week) … Brett Kindle (7 catches, 75 yards, 2 TD last week) … Cooper Brown (11 tackles, 2 sacks last week) … Hudson Griffin (2 interceptions; receiving TD last week)
Harmony: Caleb McNeil (32 of 49, 374 yards, 5 TD, 1 Int) … Michael Everett (49 carries, 311 yards, 7 TD; 11 catches, 174 yards, 3 TD) … Boston Seahorn (40 tackles) … Aron Bell (61 tackles) … Braxton Baker (27 tackles) … Chris Arellano (37 tackles)
Quick hits: Harmony has scored 16 touchdowns this season, and Everett has had a hand in 10 of them … After scoring 26 total points in three losses to open the season, Grand Saline scored 32 last week in a win over Winona
Up next: Grand Saline (open); Harmony at Quitman
New Diana (0-5) vs. Queen City (3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City
Keep an eye on
New Diana: Omari Jones (17 carries, 122 yards last week) … Jackson Ward … Carson Willeford (15 rushing yards; 15 tackles last week) … Cohle Sherman (9 tackles, interception last week) … Keylan Easley (13 tackles last week)
Queen City: T’angelo Neal … Justin Lance … Josh Davis
Quick hits: New Diana had 171 total yards last week against Hughes Springs, with 165 coming on the ground … Queen City was 0-10 a year ago
Up next: Harleton at New Diana; Queen City at Ore City
Ore City (2-2) vs. Hughes Springs (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Ore City: Allen Nigreville … Ryan Shastid … Brett Byrd … Jaylin Wood … Jasper Holt
Hughes Springs: Trevor Bolden … Tyson Daigle … Ty Moss … Stone Sampson
Quick hits: After giving up 316 yards on the ground last week, Ore City faces another team that loves to pound the rock. Hughes Springs piled up 231 rushing yards a week ago against New Diana
Up next: Hughes Springs at Waskom; Queen City at Ore City
Elysian Fields (3-1, 0-0) vs. Harleton (3-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Wildcat Field, Harleton
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (44 of 65 for 720 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs; 27 carries, 227 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Trell Devers (46 carries, 330 yards, 2 TDs; 28 tackles, 4 TFL) … RB William Goodnight (44 carries, 306 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Jackson Illingworth (19 catches, 274 yards, 3 TDs, 7 carries, 72 yards, 2 TDs; 44 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack) … LB Ty Kirkland (31 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery)
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (12 of 28, 208 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) … RB Taber Childs (53 carries, 418 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Cole Ring (48 carries, 344 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Jojo Clark (6 catches, 103 yards) … LB Carson Raibourn (1 INT) … LB Van Ring … DL Beau Simmons … DB Blake Weaver … DL Jaydon Willie
Quick hits: This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2017 when the Yellow Jackets won 25-12. Harleton dropped back down to class 2A for two years before jumping back up to 3A to join Harrison County opponents Elysian Fields and Waskom.
Up next: Elysian Fields open; Harleton at New Diana
Palestine (2-3, 0-1) at Mabank (3-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Mabank
Keep an eye on
Palestine: QB De’myzjean Martin (10 of 29, 192 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) … RB Jakaryon Conley (96 carries, 540 yards, 5 TD; 4 catches, 75 yards) … Shedrick Dudley (45 carries, 287 yards, 4 TD) … D’marius Session … Elvin Calhoun … Daelen Williams
Mabank: TE/OL Stevie Montgomery … RB/LB Caleb Goforth .. DB Landry Johnson … OL Braxton McCabe … DL Kaizen Burrows … QB Dahltyn McKinley
Quick hits: Mabank had allowed just 13 points in its three previous games before surrendering 62 last week to Lindale.
Up next: Chapel Hill at Palestine; Mabank at Kilgore
Van Alstyne (2-3) at Bullard (3-2)
When/Where: 7 tonight, Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery (33 of 54, 470 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 88 carries, 548 yards, 11 TD) … RB Jaden Mahan (43 carries, 275 yards, 3 TD) … WR Dakota Howard … WR Collin Reynolds … Caden Whitley
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle
Quick hits: Bullard’s two-game winning streak came to an end with an overtime loss to Spring Hill … Bullard’s defense has held opponents to 14 points or fewer in its three wins … Montgomery had five rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown last week against Farmersville.
Up next: Van Alstyne at Krum; Canton at Bullard
Troup (1-3, 0-1) at Arp (1-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Trevor Padia … WR Bracey Cover … LB Kaden Mahoney … Marco Argueta … David Hall
Arp: QB Frank Smith ... RB Wyatt Ladd ... LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Michael Brager ... LB Blake Florence
Quick hits: Troup has dropped three straight since a 27-0 season-opening win over Alto … After being shut out in its first two games and then losing to Waskom 62-14, Arp picked up its first win of the season, 40-14 over Quitman … Arp leads the series 39-35-1.
Up next: Winona at Troup; Arp at West Rusk
Quitman (0-5, 0-1) at Winona (0-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Keep an eye on
Quitman: QB Gavin Oakes ... RB Wyatt Hightower ... K Mariano Manriquez ... WR/DB Ty Holland ... WR/LB Brennen Miller ... OL/DL Jonathan Lacy ... OL/DL Christian James ... OL/DL Hunter Batchelder
Winona: RB Quinn Johnson ... WR/DB Nick Garrett ... LB Peyton Snow ... WR/DB Ashton Smith ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins ... WR/DB Arimon Ford ... QB Zach Halbert ... OL/DL Manny Garcia
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-63 since 2014 … Ford had five touchdowns last week against Grand Saline — two receiving, one rushing, one on a 93-yard kickoff return and a 106-yard interception return … Snow racked up 21 tackles against Grand Saline.
Up next: Harmony at Quitman; Winona at Troup
Bonham (1-3, 0-1) at Mineola (4-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Forney City Bank Stadium, Forney
Keep an eye on
Bonham: ATH Brant Stuber … RB/DB Jeren Ross … WR/DB Cameron Reed … OL/DL Miguel Arteaga … QB Mason Rodriguez
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (100 carries, 817 yards, 9 TD; 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (42 carries, 369 yards, 2 TD; 11 catches, 262 yards, 4 TD; 2 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (14 of 32, 268 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT) … LB Hunter Wright (41 tackles, 6 TFL) … LB Kobe Kendrick (32 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (3 sacks)
Quick hits: Bonham has just two wins since it went 8-3 in 2018 … Mineola is holding opponents to 11 points per game … Sneed is an SMU commit, and Anderson is a Colorado pledge.
Up next: Winnsboro at Bonham; Mineola at Mount Vernon
Liberty-Eylau (3-1) at Van (2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damian Henderson … QB Ian Jones … WR Tracy Revels … DB Semaji Rose … LB Takylan Hampton … DB Keyvuntae Featherson
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (32 catches, 371 yards, 6 TD; 35 carries, 267 yards, 6 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (59 of 98, 805 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT; 35 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD) … QB Grant Lloyd (19 of 28, 218 yards, 1 TD) … DB Manny Moore … RB Zion Dunn (51 carries, 197 yards) … WR Luka Koshev … WR Brayden Bradshaw … LB Beau Barton; Garrett Florey … LB Mauricio Herrera
Quick hits: Lloyd had attempted one pass this season before last week, when he threw for 218 yards and a touchdown … Liberty-Eylau has won three straight games, scoring exactly 49 points in two of those contests.
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Paris North Lamar; Mexia at Van
Teague (0-5, 0-1) at Malakoff (2-2, 0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Keep an eye on
Teague: Nemier Herod
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart
Quick hits: Last week’s 48-34 loss to Kemp was the first time Teague had scored double figures all season … Malakoff is averaging 46 points per game in its two wins.
Up next: Fairfield at Teague; Malakoff at Groesbeck
Hooks (1-3) vs. Paul Pewitt (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Hooks: Benji Johnson … Dawson Adams … Davarious Clark
Paul Pewitt: Kadrien Johnson (14 carries, 156 yards, 2 TD) … Deiontray Hill (63 carries, 325 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD) … Hayden Green (20 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD; 5 of 8, 96 yards, 3 TD) … Eric Morris (9 tackles) … Tanor Mines (15 tackles)
Quick hits: Both teams have already matched last season’s loss totals when Hooks went 8-3 and Paul Pewitt finished 14-2 and played for a state title
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Chisum; Hooks (open)
Beckville (2-2) vs. Hawkins (5-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ryan Harris (18 of 35, 321 yards, 3 TD; 67 carries, 559 yards, 10 TD; J’Koby Williams (55 carries, 632 yards, 7 Td; 8 catches, 111 yards, 1 TD) … Milo Morrison (51 carries, 332 yards, 2 TD; 5 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD)
Hawkins: Braden Adams (46 carries, 423 yards, 6 TD) … Kayden Upchurch (41 carries, 535 yards, 4 TD) … Zach Conde … Jeramy Torres
Quick hits: Hawkins gave up 34 points in its opener against Maud, but outscored James Bowie, Quinlan Boles and Quitman by a combined 131-7 before being credited with a forfeit win last week against Linden-Kildare
Up next: Hawkins at Big Sandy; Union Grove at Beckville
Grapeland (4-1) vs. Alto (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Cam'Ron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Grapeland: QB BJ Lamb ... RB Cadarian Wiley ... RB Lekerian Smith ... LB Cooper Sheridan ... DB Colten Franklin ... DT Landon Jackson
Alto: QB Will Dixon ... RB Jackson Duplichain ... RB Jay Pope ... RB Gregory Bolton ... DB Landon Cook ... LB Landry Smith
Quick hits: This is the District 11-2A Division I play. ... Grapeland concluded non-district play with a 49-8 over Burkeville... The Sandies own the district title last year, going unbeaten in league play … Grapeland has been in the playoffs 26 times with one state championship. ... Alto has made 39 postseason appearances with two state titles and three finals appearances.
Up next: Groveton at Grapeland, Oct. 9; Alto at Centerville, Oct. 9
Winnsboro (3-1, 0-1) vs. Howe (0-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Howe
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: OL/DL John McCurdy ... OL/DL Kilder Ortega ... RB/LB Landry Deaton ... RB/LB Logan Minick ... RB/DL Kyd Cole ... RB/LB Zeb Fulmer (5-7, 170, 4.8).
Howe: QB Austin Haley ... QB Ethan Lopez ... RB Carson Daniels ... WR Cooper Jones ... LB J.C. Helpenstell
Quick hits: This is the second game in District 5-3A Division I play. ... After moving into the Top 10, Winnsboro suffers a 20-6 loss to the Mineola Yellowjackets on the Raiders' home field. ... Winnsboro was held to 133 yards. ... All the scoring was in the first half with Mineola 14, Winnsboro 6 after the first quarter and the 'Jackets scored a TD in the second period. ... The Bulldogs fell to at Pottsboro 52-0 in their district opener. ...
Up next: Winnsboro at Bonham, Oct. 9; Emory Rains at Howe, Oct. 9
Saint Jo (4-0) vs. Union Hill (4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Saint Jo: Logan Brawner, Chance Bennett
Union Hill: Zak Hatcher (188 rushing yards, 4 TD; 2 TD receptions last week) … Tre Venters (2 TD passes, 5 tackles last week) … Cristian Aguillon (1 TD rushing, 7 takcles last week) … Ryan brown (61 rushing yards, 4 tackles last week) … Jayke Bass (1 TD rushing last week) … Daniel Roberts (fumble recovery last week)
Quick hits: Union Hill has outscored four opponents 227-31 this season … Saint Jo has outscored four opponents 27-48
Up next: Union Hill vs. New Braunfels Christian (at Bryan, Saturday); Saint Jo at Bryson
Tyler King’s (2-2) vs. CHCS (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
King’s: Preston Abel, Joey Springer … Lance Salter
CHCS: Trey Stone (22 carries, 284 yards, 5 TD; 16 tackles last week) … Cason Owens (55 rushing yards, 2 TD; 14 tackles last week) … Boaz Dyess (16 tackles last week)
Quick hits: Christian Heritage defeated Tyler HEAT in its season-opener last week, 48-33 … Tyler King’s opened the year with wins over Willow Bend and Fort Bend Home School, but has fallen to Union Hill and Oakwood the past two weeks
Up next: CHCS at Union Hill JV (Thursday); Faustina at Tyler King’s (Saturday)
Oakwood (4-0) vs. Leverett’s Chapel (3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Leverett’s Chapel
Keep an eye on
Oakwood: No information available
Leverett’s Chapel: Jonah Shepherd (3 carries, 70 yards, 3 TD; 1 TD reception, 8 tackles last week) … Darren Brown (2 carries, 62 yards, 2 TD; 3 tackles last week) … Dequincy Brown (1 TD rushing, 5 takcles last week) … Demarion Brown (32-yard TD run last week) … Alexis Chavez (41 rushing yards, 1 TD pass last week) … Jonathan Peery (2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery last week)
Quick hits: Two of Leverett’s Chapel’s wins this season have been shutouts, including a 52-0 blanking of Trinidad last week … Oakwood defeated Tyler King’s, 95-63, last week
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel (open); Oakwood (open)
Tyler All Saints (1-0) vs. Dallas Covenant (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Frank Miller Field, Dallas
Keep an eye on
Tyler All Saints: QB/RB/DB Nick Davis ... REC/FS Cayden Mitcham ... OL/LB Dustyn Rose ... RB/LB Will Morgan ... OL/DL Thomas Goughnour ... OL/DL Jake Lewis ... OL/DL Logan Haley ... OL/DL Parker Bracken ... RB/REC/LB Harrison Williams ... REC/QB/LB Reid Williams ... RB/LB Cameron Reid ...
Dallas Covenant: QB Ben Spangler ... RB/LB Garrett Graham ... TE/DL Hayden Anderson ... OL/DL Dobson Beaird ... RB/DB/LB James Predtechenski ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV-2 district opener. ... All Saints began its season with a 28-6 victory over Mount Enterprise on the road. ... Dallas Covenant opened with a 47-36 win over Cedar Hill Newman International Academy. ... The Knights were 7-5 a year ago.
Up next: Arlington Grace Prep at All Saints, Friday, Oct. 9; Dallas Covenant at Waco Reicher, Oct. 9
Beaumont Kelly (1-0) vs. Grace Community (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Beaumont Kelly: RB/LB Dajuan Espree ... QB Dayne Seay ... OL/DL Jack Montalbano ... OL/DL Eli Andel
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees
Quick hits: Beaumont Kelly opened its season last week with a 27-19 win over Tomball Christian HomeSchool … The Cougars opened with an impressive 42-21 win over Frisco Legacy Christian last week. ... Cougar auarterback Price Williams tossed five touchdown passes to four different receivers — Gabe Schuricht (10 and 37 yards), Austin Johnson (16 yards), Jaxon Rees (27 yards) and Alex Quintero (37 yards).
Up next: Addison Trinity Christian at Beaumont Kelly, Oct. 9; Grace at Houston Cypress Christan, Oct. 9