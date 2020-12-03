Carthage vs. China Spring
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Midlothian ISD Stadium
Records: Carthage (11-0); China Spring (10-2)
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt
China Spring: Brian Bell
Last week: Carthage 35, Salado 7; China Spring 31, Sealy 13
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Geronimo Navarro or Wimberley in the state semifinals
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Carthage: OL Tee Kellum … OL Zach Carlisle … OL Luke Jackson … OL Karston Williams … OL Kaed Staton … Kai Horton (131 of 180, 2,249 yards, 26 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (140 carries, 957 yards, 22 TD; 17 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD) … Nick Stewart (28 carries, 200 yards, 4 TD) … Montrel Hatten (29 catches, 570 yards, 7 Td) … Kavonte Brown (17 catches, 312 yards, 4 TD) … Craig McNew (36 catches, 589 yards, 5 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 228 yards, 2 TD) … Noah Paddie (9 catches, 207 yards, 3 TD)
China Spring:
WHEN CHINA SPRING HAS THE BALL
Carthage: Nate Marry (55 tackles) … Kip Lewis (102 tackles, 12 TFL, 13 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (85 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 8 QB pressures) … Zay Woods (7 interceptions) … Freddy Lynch (60 tackles) … Austin Morgan (52 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Je’Kerrick Johnson (42 tackles, 9 TFL) … Bobby Cooks (42 tackles) … Giancarlos Riascos (28 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks)
China Spring: QB Major Bowden (25 carries, 177 yards vs. Sealy) … Emmanuel Abdallah (28 carries,168 yards vs. Sealy)
Quick hits
Carthage can hurt teams with the pass or run, while China Spring prefers to keep it on the ground. A week ago, China Spring attempted just two passes … Defensively, Carthage is also balanced and opportunistic, coming away with 21 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries … China Spring allowed 193 yards and a touchdown through the air last week
Did you know?
Carthage is in the fourth round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and the seventh time in the last eight years … Carthage and China Spring have met one other time in the postseason, with Carthage notching a 26-20 win in a Class 4A Division I state semifinal game back in 2016 … China Spring finished 4-8 overall and 1-3in district play in 2019, but upset Kennedale in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to Melissa the next week