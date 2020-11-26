Carthage (10-0) vs. Salado (11-1)
When/Where: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Keep an eye on
Carthage: Kai Horton (117 of 162, 1,974 yards, 23 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (119 carries, 847 yards, 20 TD; 15 catches, 238 yards, 2 TD) … Montrel Hatten (26 catches, 458 yards, 6 TD) … Kavonte Brown (15 catches, 274 yards, 3 TD) … Craig McNew (31 catches, 519 yards, 4 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 228 yards, 2 TD) … Noah Paddie (9 catches, 207 yards, 3 TD) … Kip Lewis (90 tackles, 11 TFL, 12 QB pressures, 7 QB hits) … Camden Foster (70 tackles, 7 TFL) … Zay Woods (7 interceptions) … Freddy Lynch (52 tackles) … Bobby Cooks (9 QB pressues)
Salado: Noah Mescher … Reid Vincent … Peyton Miller … Wrook Brown …
Quick hits: Since falling to Kilgore (41-34) back on Oct. 7, 2016, Carthage has gone 66-1 and collected three state titles. The Bulldogs won the final 10 games of the 2016 season and earned a state title, went 16-0 with a state title in 2017, finished 14-1 with a loss to Liberty Hill (44-41) in the state semifinals in 2018, ran the table at 16-0 with a state title in 2018 and are currently 10-0 heading into Friday’s game
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either China Spring or Sealy next week