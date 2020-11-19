Carthage (9-0) vs. Silsbee (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Carthage: Kai Horton (103 of 144, 1,668 yards, 20 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (110 carries, 764 yards, 17 TD; 12 catches, 171 yards, 1 TD) … Montrel Hatten (22 catches, 342 yards, 5 TD) … Craig McNew (28 catches, 484 yards, 4 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 223 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (80 tackles,10 TFL, 12 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (61 tackles, 7 TFL) … Kylon Lister (35 tackles,) … Zay Woods (6 interceptions)
Silsbee: QB Raymond Foster … RB Marquis Dodd … RB Antonius Arline … WR Quincy Kelly
Quick hits: Carthage and Silsbee have met five times in the playoffs, all since 2012, and Carthage has won all five meetings. Carthage won a 3A Division I third-round game 50-21 in 2012, a 3A Division I third-round game 49-6 in 2013, a 4A Division I fourth-round game 56-40 in 2015, a first-round 4A Division I game 34-30 in 2016 and a third-round 4A Division I game 64-36 in 2017… Carthage won state titles in three of the seasons (2013, 2016 and 2017) they’ve defeated Silsbee in the playoffs
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Salado or Bellville next week