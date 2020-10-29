Daingerfield (7-1, 4-0) vs. Hooks (4-4, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium, Hooks
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (83 of 160, 1,572 yards, 15 TD, 5 Int; 68 carries, 444 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (44 carries, 333 yards, 6 TD; 7 catches, 178 yards, 3 TD; 78 tackles) … Jayden Wallace (74 tackles) … Martez Allen (33 carries, 342 yards, 4 TD; 10 catches, 144 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (24 catches, 466 yards, 4 TD) … Coby Wright (23 catches, 444 yards, 4 TD) … Ismael Allen (73 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (74 tackles, 3 sacks) … Jayson Barron (4 sacks)
Hooks: Benji Johnson … Dawson adams … Tommy Rigsby
Quick hits: Two teams on pretty solid rolls square off tonight. Daingerfield has won six in a row by an average of 25.4 points. Hooks has won three out of four, with the lone loss being a 1-point setback to Paul Pewitt.
Up next: Chisum at Daingerfield; Hooks at Prairiland