Elysian Fields (7-2, 5-0) vs. Hughes Springs (5-2, 4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (98 of 137, 1,455 yards, 12 TD, 4 INT; 60 carries, 513 yards, 6 TD) … RB William Goodnight (87 carries, 595 yards, 8 TD) … RB Trell Devers (58 carries, 436 yards, 3 TD) … Kyle Storey (36 carries, 315 yards, 5 TD; 4 catches, 37 yards 1 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (22 catches, 440 yards, 5 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (30 catches, 414 yards, 3 TD; 86 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QB hurries, ) … LB Ty Kirkland (71 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Montana Warren (2 INT, 22 tackles)
Hughes Springs: RB Trevor Bolden (91 carries, 544 yards, 5 TD) … QB Tyson Daigle (4 TD passes, 73 carries, 530 yards, 10 TD) … Trent Bolden … OL Tanner Byrd … DL Mikey Lanier
Quick hits: A win for Elysian Fields would mean an outright district championship for the Yellow Jackets. A win for Hughes Springs would mean a three-way tie for the district championship with these two teams plus Waskom.