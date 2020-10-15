Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Bulldog Field, Jasper
Records: Carthage 4-0; Jasper 5-0
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt (14th season, 169-28)
Jasper: Darrell Barbay (9th season, 150-78)
Last week: Carthage 56, Center 14; Jasper 42, Rusk 21
Up next: Rusk at Carthage; Jasper at Shepherd
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Carthage: QB Kai Horton (61-93-1, 1,003 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB Mason Courtney (67 carries, 421 yards, 10 TDs; 10 catches, 108 yards) ... WR Montrel Hatten (11 catches, 201 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Craig McNew (14 catches, 258 yards, TD) ... WR Braeden Wade (12 catches, 211 yards, 2 TDs) ... TE Montrell Smith (4 catches, 64 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Kavonte Brown (6 catches, 94 yards, TD; 80 rushing yards) ... OL Tee Kellum
Jasper: LB Kaleb Sells (34 tackles, 2 sacks, INT) ... Tahj Cross (31 tackles) ... Johnelll Narcisse (26 tackles) ... KeTavion Hadnot (24 tackles) ... Andre Thomas (2 INTs) ... Jaydon Williams (2 sacks)
WHEN JASPER HAS THE BALL
Carthage: LB Kip Lewis (45 tackles) ... LB Camden Foster (37 tackles, 2 sacks) ... S Austin Morgan (22 tackles) ... Brandon King (22 tackles, 3 INTs) ... DL Kylon Lister (17 tackles) ... CB Zay Woods (4 INTs)
Jasper: RB Carl Limbrick (94 carries, 1,081 yards, 16 TDs) ... RB Andre Thomas (49 carries, 369 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Trashawn Adams (23-34-3, 392 yards, 4 TDs; 17 carries, 84 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Micah Pickering (9 catches, 266 yards, 3 TDs) ... OL ShunMarcus Adams ... OL Myles Moye
QUICK HITS
This one has the makings of a slobberknocker deep down in the woods.
Carthage takes its 4-0 record to its fourth-straight meeting with a ranked opponent. After waiting three weeks after its season opener, the Bulldogs have knocked off Gilmer, Pleasant Grove and Center by a combined 133-35.
Up next is the Bulldogs of Jasper, who are off to a 5-0 mark with convincing wins while outscoring opponents, 216-80.
Jasper brings a potent ground game to the mix, averaging 333.8 rushing yards per game, setting up a showdown in the trenches and against Carthage’s linebacker corps, led by a stellar year from junior Lewis.
Horton has hit the four-digit mark through the air and is coming off a four-touchdown night against Center for Carthage, who have used a number of contributors all over the field.
Carthage has the edge through the air but this one is about who can establish the run and stop it on the flip side. It could easily come down to limited possessions with a three yards and a cloud of dust approach from Jasper.
But the Dawgs, as they’ve proved thus far, are more than ready for a dogfight.
DID YOU KNOW?
Carthage’s defense has 14 interceptions, 25 tackles for loss and five sacks as a team ... Horton has 4,751 passing yards and 59 touchdowns in his career at Carthage ... The two teams last met in 2013, a 41-26 Carthage win