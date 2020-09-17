Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Harris St. at Simmons St., Kilgore
Records: Gladewater 1-2; Kilgore 2-1
Coaches
Gladewater: Jonny Louvier (1st season, 1-2; 11-14 overall)
Kilgore: Mike Wood (11th season, 76-49)
Up next: Tatum at Gladewater; Kilgore at Palestine
WHEN GLADEWATER HAS THE BALL
Gladewater: WR DJ Allen (17 catches, 458 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Malachi Gordon (34 carries, 191 yards, 3 TD) ... RB Devin Walker (29 carries, 152 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Tristan Holmes (28 of 51, 628 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT) … RB Eligia Carter (21 caArries, 155 yards, 1 TD)
Kilgore: DL/LB Kaden Kenney ... LB Brian Brown ... DB Donovan Adkins ... DL Alex Chavez (20 tackles) … LB Eli Caruthers (30 tackles) …
WHEN KILGORE HAS THE BALL
Gladewater: LB Logan Bohanon (23 tackles) ... LB/DB Landon Ellis (14 tackles) ... DL Rajaun Johnson (15 tackles, 2 TFL) ... DB Eligia Carter (13 tackles, 2 TFL, sack) ... DL Eli Kates … LB Zach Polanco (20 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks)
Kilgore: RB Trayveon Epps (47 carries, 333 yards, 3 TD) ... WR Donovan Adkins (6 catches, 163 yards, 3 TD) ... QB Dalton McElyea (36 of 52, 470 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT) … WR Jermaine Roney (11 catches, 146 yards)
Quick hits: Kilgore has been dominant since a 27-7 opening loss to Carthage, outscoring Terrell and Alvarado 71-7. Gladewater is putting up 49 points per game, but has also allowed at least 40 points in its two losses.
This game will likely come down to which team dictates the pace. Gladewater wants to get up and down the field and score in a hurry, while Kilgore will rely on its defense to slow down Gladewater’s numerous weapons.
Allen has been the recipient of 60.7 percent of Holmes’ completions this year and has 72.9 percent of the Bears’ yards receiving. Carter, who rushed for 2,606 yards as a sophomore, is third on the Bears in rushing attempts.
Kilgore’s defense has forced four turnovers this year, while Gladewater has just two takeaways.
Did you know: This is the second time for each team to be featured as the Game of the Week this season. Kilgore’s opener against Carthage earned the honors, and Louvier coaching against his former team, Spring Hill, was the spotlight game in Week 2 … Allen is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 56 receiver in the country for the Class of 2022. Allen has offers from New Mexico and UTSA.