Lindale vs. Chapel Hill
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Records: Lindale: 10-2; Chapel Hill 8-4
Coaches
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season, 28-17)
Chapel Hill: Jeff Riordan (2nd season, 10-12; 76-30 overall)
Last week: Lindale 70, Needville 56; Chapel Hill 40, Stafford 14
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Kilgore vs. Huffman-Hargrave
WHEN LINDALE HAS THE BALL
Lindale: QB Sam Peterson (155 of 256, 1,962 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT; 60 carries, 435 yards, 3 TD) … RB Jordan Jenkins (289 carries, 2,196 yards, 38 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (53 catches, 806 yards, 8 TD) … WR Evan Alford (23 catches, 298 yards, 4 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (23 catches, 231 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jaymond Jackson … WR Case Brooks … OL Yahir Soto … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Moses Medrano … OL Will Hutchens
Chapel Hill: Brack Dyer (95 tackles, 15 TFL) … Max Richardson (93 tackles, 13 TFL) … Jatavon Watson (84 tackles, 5 TFL) … Jordan Ford (76 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Christian Oviedo (65 tackles, 6 TFL … LaDainian Mosley (41 tackles, 6 TFL) … JK Davis … Mason Mumphrey (3 sacks) … Jahade Adams … Solomon Macfoy
WHEN CHAPEL HILL HAS THE BALL
Lindale: DL Jaymond Jackson (49 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 6 TFL) … DL Christian King (48 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL) … DL Omar Webber (43 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (88 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 2 FR) … LB Daniel Benitez (42 tackles) … Levi Thornton (40 tackles, 7 TFL) … DJ Walton (54 tackles) … DB Airik Williams (109 tackles, 7 INT) … DB Brett Maya (25 tackles) … DB Corey Sanders (33 tackles, 2 INT)
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (129 of 233, 2,480 yards, 24 TD, 9 INT; 173 carries, 1,422 yards, 19 TD) … RB Kevin Brooks (106 carries, 529 yards, 5 TD) … WR Ilonzo McGregor (52 catches, 1,196 yards, 10 TD) … WR Solomon Macfoy (33 catches, 570 yards, 4 TD) … WR Tyson Berry (29 catches, 347 yards, 4 TD) … WR Ahstin Watkins … OL Max Richardson … OL Keviyan Huddleston … OL Trey Hudson … OL JD Reazin … OL Cory Johnson
Quick Hits
This is a rematch from earlier in the season. Lindale won the Oct. 2 meeting 52-6 at Chapel Hill. That was the first of three straight losses for the Bulldogs after a 4-1 start to the season. Since those losses to Lindale, Kilgore and Palestine, Chapel Hill has won four straight, including its first playoff win since 2014.
Lindale opened the season with a 2-2 mark, with both losses coming by one-possession to state-ranked opponents Midlothian Heritage and Gilmer. Since then, Lindale has won eight straight.
Chapel Hill will lean on its high-powered offense that has topped the 40-point mark in three straight games. The Bulldogs have scored nine touchdowns of at least 20 yards in its two playoff wins. After being held to just 6 points despite gaining 287 yards in the first meeting, the Bulldogs know they will need to find the end zone early and often to keep place with Lindale.
The Eagles showed their versatility in their first two playoff games. After grinding out a 29-13 win over Vidor in the first round, Lindale outlasted Needville in a 70-56 shootout last week. Behind Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins, who found the end zone nine times against Needville, the Eagles are averaging nearly 400 yards per game.
Did You Know?
This is the first time in program history for Lindale to reach the regional semifinals … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net and Texan Live … Lindale is favored by 12 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … Lindale is the visiting team, and both sides had sold out their allotment of tickets by Tuesday … Jenkins’ nine touchdowns scored in a game last week are tied for fourth most in Texas high school football history … A win will set a new school-record for Lindale for most wins in a season. The Eagles were 10-2 in both 2000 and 2011.