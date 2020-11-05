Lindale at Kilgore
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Records: Lindale 7-2, 5-0; Kilgore 7-2, 5-0
Coaches
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season 25-17)
Kilgore: Mike Wood (11th season 80-51)
Last week: Lindale 52, Palestine 20; Kilgore 49, Athens 14
When Lindale has the ball
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (193 carries, 1,447 yards, 23 TD; 14 catches, 115 yards, 2 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (113 of 199 1,501 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT; 46 carries, 348 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (36 catches, 626 yards, 7 TD) … WR Daniel Franke (19 catches, 208 yards, 3 TD) … WR Evan Alford (15 catches, 217 yards, 4 TD) … WR Case Brooks … WR Jaymond Jackson … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Nic Beitel
Kilgore: DL/LB Kaden Kenney (44 tackles, 3 TFL) ... LB Brian Brown (76 tackles, 5 TFL) ... DB Donovan Adkins (30 tackles, 2 INT) ... DL Alex Chavez (52 tackles, 6 TFL tackles) … LB Eli Caruthers (93 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks) … Davin Rider (68 tackles, 3 TFL) … Chris Ervin (49 tackles, 4 TFL)
When Kilgore has the ball
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (71 tackles, 7 INT) … LB Jaret Allen (50 tackles, 10.5 sacks) … LB Colton Widemon (63 tackles, 5 sacks) … DJ Walton (10 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (35 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … Ryan Stanton (23 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya … DL Omar Webber (32 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … DJ Walton
Kilgore: RB Trayveon Epps (153 carries, 1,436 yards, 18 TD) ... WR Donovan Adkins (6 catches, 163 yards, 3 TD) ... QB Dalton McElyea (100 of 156, 1,505 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT) … WR Jermaine Roney (25 catches, 332 yards) … Donovan Adkins (22 catches, 427 yards, 5 TD) … Brian Brown (12 catches, 249 yards, 1 TD
Quick hits
Jenkins and Epps are among the top five in East Texas in rushing yards this season. Both backs have big-play ability. This game will likely come down to which quarterback makes a timely throw or two and doesn’t turn the ball over. McElyea has thrown for four more yards than Peterson, but Peterson has more touchdowns and fewer interceptions.
Both teams have gamchangers in the secondary with Williams for Lindale and Adkins for Kilgore.
Adkins is also the go-to receiver for the Bulldogs, while the Eagles will look to get the ball to Seekford.
All of the losses for these two teams have come to teams that are state-ranked — Midlothian Heritage and Gilmer for Lindale and Carthage and Gladewater for Kilgore.
Lindale is holding opponents to 14 points per game in district play and is averaging 47 points per game. Kilgore is averaging 40 points per game in district and allowing 18.4 points.
Lindale has had only three ball carriers this season — Jenkins, Peterson and Kasey Villarreal, who has just 14 attempts.
Did you know?
Kilgore leads the series 6-2. The teams haven’t met since 2009 … Lindale is favored by 4 points according to TexasFootball.com … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net.