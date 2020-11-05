Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Stadium: Lobo Stadium, Longview
Records: Highland Park 3-0, 1-0; Longview 5-1, 2-0
Coaches
Highland Park: Randy Allen (253-31, 22nd season; 406-89-6 overall)
Longview: John King (183-38, 17th season)
Last week: Highland Park 41, Sherman 21; Longview 52, Wylie East 17
Up Next: McKinney North at Highland Park; Longview at Sherman
WHEN HIGHLAND PARK HAS THE BALL
Highland Park: QB Brandon Schager (61-85-2, 905 yards, 5 TDs; 13 carries, 28 yards, 7 TDs) ... OL Jack Leyrer (6-8, 270) ... OL Will Gibson (6-4, 280) ... OL Herny Hagenguch (6-2, 250) ... WR Crockett Corwin (16 catches, 320 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Brooks Bond (34 carries, 188 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR John Rutledge ... WR Luke Rossley (10 catches, 174 yards)
Longview: LB Laqualon Hale (45 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, FF) ... S Shannon Jackson (44 tackles, INT) ... S Tyree Hale (34 tackles, 3 INT) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (31 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FR) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (37 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) ... DL Jahkamian Carr (32 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DL Joe Jones (4 TFL)
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Highland Park: LB Marshall Landwehr ... DL Jack Curtis (6-4, 220) ... DL Cameron Laurie (6-2, 200) ... LB Patrick Turner ... S George Wright ... CB Blake Bevans
Longview: OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Tavion Sterling ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (65 carries, 642 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB Kaden Meredith (93 carries, 682 yards, 13 TDs; TD catch) ... WR Jalen Hale (19 catches, 338 yards, 6 TDs) ... TE Justin Beltran ... TE Austin Pencheon ... P/K Spencer Powell ... QB Jordan Allen (29-58-0, 425 yards, 4 TDs) ... QB Landyn Grant (16-32-2, 337 yards, 4 TDs)
QUICK HITS
Brewing since realignment hit in February, this is a pivotal showdown in District 7-5A, DI with the winner landing in the driver’s seat for a district title and the top seed heading into a gauntlet in Region II.
Highland Park had its first two games canceled due to COVID-19 but the Scots have bounced back with three-straight wins, averaging 43 points per game. QB Schager, a Hawaii commit, is leading the charge with a lethally-accurate arm behind a huge offensive line, led by Leyrer, a Stanford commit.
The Scots are averaging 471 yards per game, 314.3 passing and 156.7 rushing per game. The Lobo defense is allowing 266 yards per game, 150.5 passing and 110.5 rushing with a 3.8 yard-per-carry clip.
The key for the Lobo defense? Limit the Scots’ easy plays and add pressure to Schager to get him moving out of the pocket. Highland Park is going to get their yards, no doubt, but explosive plays will be killer.
Another key for the Lobo defense is the Longview offense, which can more than help the case by sustaining drives. Empty possessions, with the high-flying Scot offense, could quickly put Longview, who has relied heavily on the ground game, in a unrecoverable hole.
DID YOU KNOW?
This is the first meeting between the two teams since 1986, a 41-14 Lobo win at Texas Stadium ... Highland Park, who leads the series, 4-3, last traveled to Lobo Stadium in 1967 ... The Scots are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, DI while Longview checks in at No. 7 ... Both teams won state titles in 2018