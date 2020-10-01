Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Records: Longview 0-1; Marshall 1-0
Coaches
Longview: John King (17th season, 139-38)
Marshall: Jake Griedl (2nd season, 9-4)
Last week: Temple 40, Longview 13; Marshall 34, New Caney 26
Up next: Tyler Legacy at Longview; Marshall at McKinney North
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (17 carries, 78 yards) ... RB/FB Markveion Haynes ... WR Jalen Hale (6 catches, 69 yards, TD) ... TE Justin Beltran (3 catches, 25 yards) ... TE Austin Pencheon ... OL Connor Cox ... WR CJ Hopkins ... QB Landyn Grant ... QB Jordan Allen
Marshall: FS Lyrik Rawls ... LB Terrell Davis ... LB Michael Washington (FR TD) ... DL Keyshawn Murphy ... DB Daqavion Jackson
WHEN MARSHALL HAS THE BALL
Longview: LB Laqualon Hale (10 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, FF) ... S Tyree Hale (7 tackles, PBU, INT) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (7 tackles, 2 TFL, FF, FR) ... DL Joe Jones ... DL Trevor Tamplin (6 tackles, 2 TFL, sack) ... LB Devean Isaac (6 tackles, TFL) ... CB Jacobi Williams ... CB Dylan Davis ... S Shannon Jackson
Marshall: RB Dominique Williams (20 carries, 126 yards, 2 TDs; 4 catches, 128 yards) ... QB Brent Burris (14-30-1, 205 yards) ... WR Demarcus Williams (6 catches, 37 yards) ... WR James Thomas ... HB Hayden Kelehan ... OL Lewis Dunn .. OL Joel Vasquez ... OL Weston Smith
Quick hitsNo. 111 between this two rivals has the makings of an interesting game. Longview came out flat with a penalty and turnover filled loss to Temple while Marshall scrapped by New Caney with a 17-point third quarter.
Both coaches agreed there is plenty of room for improvement heading into Week 2.
New Caney out-gained the Mavericks in total yards, 424-367, including 358 rushing yards. Longview, conversely, sputtered behind an inexperienced offensive line for 163 yards on 31 carries. The Lobos got one lineman back from injury and will still roll in two quarterbacks in sophomores Landyn Grant and Jordan Allen, who split time under center in the opener.
King praised the play of the Marshall defensive line, which will be another test for the Lobo offense and one they hope to pass — or at least bounce back — now that they have a game under their belt.
On the flip side, Longview’s defense was hot and cold throughout the loss to Temple and was on the field a lot due to four turnovers from the offense. Tamplin emerged as a strong force on the line and the linebacker duo of Hale and Isaac lead a speedy secondary behind them. The Lobos flew to the ball but poor tackling was the demise at times. That’ll have to change against an athletic Marshall squad.
Per the usual this game will be decided in the trenches. Both teams will want to establish this run with Williams turning in an all-around night for the Mavs against New Caney. Meredith as well as Markevion Haynes look to bounce back big but need a little more space to do so.
Look for both teams to try to control the tempo, as Marshall did in 2019 at Lobo Stadium, and whichever one can do that will move forward in the season with a rivalry win.
Did you know?Longview leads this series 62-42-5 and have won 18 out of the last 20 meetings, dating back to 2000. Marshall grabbed a win at home in 2015, 28-25. The last time Longview started a season 0-2 was 2014.