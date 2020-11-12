Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana
Records: Pine Tree 5-0-1, 3-0 in 9-5A, DII; Texas High 6-0, 3-0
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (5th season, 20-27-1)
Texas High: Gerry Stanford (4th season, 23-16; 69-38 overall)
Last week: Pine Tree 49, Jacksonville 42; Texas High 28, Marshall 0
Up next: Whitehouse at Pine Tree; Texas High at Jacksonville
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (48-80-0, 839 yards, 12 TDs; 55 carries, 463 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Tyler Sheffield (78 carries, 496 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Ethan Morgan (83 carries, 530 yards, 3 TDS) ... RB/FB Jayden Smith (7 carries, 3 TDs; 4 catches, 64 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Keelan Turner (22 catches, 484 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Nikema Williams (13 catches, 203 yards, 2 TDs)
Texas High: DL Clayton Smith (32 tackles, 6 sacks, 17 pressures) ... DL Jaylen Green (29 tackles, 3 sacks) ... Derrick Brown (40 tackles, 2 FF, INT, 3 sacks) ... Javarous Tyson (39 tackles) ... Jalen Jones (2 INTs) ... Jackson Halter (28 tackles, INT)
WHEN TEXAS HIGH HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: DB Courtney Stitmon (2 INTs, 2 FR, sack, def. TD) ... Jermiah Blinks (2 INTs) ... Tylur Neal (INT) ... Hurcules Tarver (3 sacks) ... Tyrese Jones (2 sacks) ... Rashad Livingston (2 sacks) ... Ryan Livingston (2 sacks, FF)
Texas High: QB Brayson McHenry (78-120-2, 1,199 yards, 15 TDs) ... RB Braylon Stewart (119 carries, 991 yards, 12 TDs) ... RB Vontry Anderson (52 carries, 227 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Rian Cellers (18 catches, 402 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Caden Miller (20 catches, 269 yards, 3 TDs)
QUICK HITS
Pine Tree's offense against Texas High's defense highlights a monster game in a tight race in District 9-5A, DII.
The Pirates, undefeated this deep in the season for the first time since 1990, are averaging 480.6 yards per game -- 311.8 rushing and 168.8 passing. Meanwhile, the Tiger defense, led by Oklahoma commit Smith, are allowing a paltry 12.5 points per game in a 6-0 start.
"They get a little more attention on that side of the ball and rightfully so but I think their safeties are an area that doesn't get enough talk with that defensive line," Lane said. "But their offense is solid as well. Good up front, the back is really good and with the Cellers kids at receiver, he can go.
"They can present all kinds of problems with their defense. We've got to block and we've got to get open. They're the best defense we've played but I think we're the best offense they've played."
Pine Tree's defense stumbled against Jacksonville this past week in a 7-point win but the Pirates held both Marshall and Nacogdoches to a single touchdown each in the previous two weeks.
The Pirates will need that kind of showing from their defense to hang in on the road against a Tiger offense that's averaging 451.2 yards per game in a balanced attack with 241 rushing yards and 210 passing yards per game.
DID YOU KNOW?
Texas High has won nine-straight against Pine Tree and leads the series overall, 18-4-1 ... Pine Tree's last win over the Tigers came in 1995 ... Whitehouse is also 3-0 in district action