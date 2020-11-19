Time: 7 p.m., Friday
Stadium: Bruce Field, Athens
Records: Tatum: 8-1; Grandview: 10-0
Coaches
Tatum: Jason Holman (2nd season, 11-8)
Grandview: Ryan Ebner
Last week: Grandview advanced via Teague forfeit; Tatum 37, Winnsboro 28
Up next: Winner of Malakoff-Pottsboro in 3A, DI, RII semifinal
WHEN TATUM HAS THE BALL
Tatum: QB Kendric Malone (97-163-6, 1,626 yards, 16 TDs; 74 carries, 336 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Tylin Hollins (90 carries, 811 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Decartiyay Allison (49 carries, 516 yards, 6 TDs; 19 catches, 342 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Daymien Smith (48 carries, 456 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Kendall Williams (33 catches, 621 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Quiston Sheffield (15 catches, 304 yards, 6 TDs)
Grandview: DL Cade Fedor ... DL Jacob Bayer ... LB Matt Lehnhardt ... DL Demetrious Crownover ... CB Luke Ferguson ... S Kason English ... S Dane Jentsch
WHEN GRANDVIEW HAS THE BALL
Tatum: Trey Fite (60 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks) ... Dalone Fuller (53 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INTs, 7 PBU) ... Latrell Perry (48 tackles, 4 TFL) ... CJ Fite (39 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks) ... Malachi Ward (5 TFL, 2 FF) ... Ty Bridges (3 INTs) ... Dexter Monroe (2 INTs, 6 PBU)
Grandview: QB Dane Jentsch (145-215-1, 1,980 yards, 31 TDs; 67 carries, 517 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Gavin Leftwich (141 carries, 1,259 yards, 15 TDs) ... WR Kason English (40 catches, 649 yards, 9 TDs) ... WR Luke Ferguson (32 catches, 491 yards, 11 TDs)
QUICK HITS
Tatum will have its hands full as 3A, DI No. 2 Grandview officially kicks off its quest at a three-peat after a two-week hiatus. The Zebras, who have won 36 of their last 37 games including back-to-back state titles, had its first-round playoff game against Teague canceled due to COVID-19.
But the Eagles have brought an all-hands-on-deck approach to the season on both sides of the ball and they’ll need it against Grandview, who is led by four-year starter Jentsch, who makes his presence known on both sides of the ball.
Grandview is averaging nearly 50 points per game and allowing 13 per game. The Zebras have squared off with some heavy hitters this season, including a 31-24 overtime win over Malakoff in the season opener and a 31-28 win over No. 9 Glen Rose to wrap up a district title.
Tatum, meanwhile, is averaging 43.4 points per game and allowing 24.7. The Eagles have scored over 50 points four times this season.
There can’t be any wasted possessions for the Eagles, who will need a big night from its defense to contain Jentsch and have any open the put the brakes on a dominant run from the Zebras.
Offensively, the Eagles need to find a groove on offense and stay in it the entire night.
DID YOU KNOW?
Jentsch is the only player in the history of Texas high school football to win championship game offensive and defensive MVP honors twice, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football ... Tatum is in the second round for the first time since 2014, which is the last time the Eagles advanced to the third round ... Tatum is the visiting team