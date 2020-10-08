Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium, Longview
Records: Tyler Legacy 2-0; Longview 1-1
Coaches
Legacy: Joe Willis (1st season, 2-0; 101-42 overall)
Longview: John King (17th season, 140-38)
Last week: Legacy 40, Tyler High 28; Longview 53, Marshall 21
Up next: Legacy at Allen; Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook at Lufkin
WHEN LEGACY HAS THE BALL
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (41 carries, 517 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (19 carries, 246 yards, 2 TDs; 5 catches, 57 yards, TD) ... QB Trent Adams (17-30-0, 252 yards, 3 TDs) ... OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325)
Longview: LB Laqualon Hale (15 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, FF) ... S Tyree Hale (12 tackles, 2 INTs) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (3 TFL, 2 sacks) ... S Shannon Jackson (10 tackles, interception) ... LB Devean Isaac (7 tackles) ... DL Joe Jones ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson ... CB Dylan Davis
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Legacy: DL Garfield Lawrence (8 tackles, 9 QB pressures, TFL) ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (2 PBUs) ... DB Cayden Starks (16 tackles, INT, Def. TD) ... LB Josh Olivares (11 tackles) ... DB Aaron Sears (19 tackles, 2 PBU, INT) ... LB Jack Janis (18 tackles, sack, FF) ... DB KJ Humber (2 INTs, 2 PBU)
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (33 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs) ... FB Markevion Haynes (26 carries, 187 yards, 3 TDs; 2 catches, 42 yards) ... WR Jalen Hale (9 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR CJ Hopkins ... TE Austin Pencheon ... TE Justin Beltran ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Connor Cox ... OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Logan Washburn
QUICK HITS
Get ready for some rushing yards ... maybe. And that’s the key in this one.
Legacy, off to a 2-0 start for the second-straight season, brings its one-two punch of Miller and Donnell, who have combined for 763 yards this season. Meanwhile, the Lobos pack their own combo of Meredith and Haynes, who broke out last week and have combined for nearly 400 yards in limited action in both games.
Longview’s defense has gotten off to a strong start in stopping the run, allowing 94 yards on 35 carries through two games this season. The Lobos have allowed 364 passing yards this season.
The Red Raiders, on the flip side, have allowed 431 rushing yards on 86 total carries in its two wins. Legacy has allowed 494 passing yards.
This has the makings of a war in the trenches and a battle on the ground between these two former district rivals. While the ground game will get a lot of attention, both teams possess the ability to sneak in some big plays through the air.
DID YOU KNOW?
According to TexasFootball.com, Longview is favored by 9 points ... The Red Raiders have lost 15-straight to Longview with the last win coming in 2003, 18-14 ... Longview leads the series 44-14-2