Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Records: White Oak 4-0, 3-0; Gladewater 6-2, 4-0
Coaches
White Oak: Kris Iske (7th season, 42-29; 71-61 overall)
Gladewater: Jonny Louvier (1st season, 6-2; 16-14 overall)
Last week: White Oak 30, Sabine 11; Gladewater 51, Jefferson 13
Up next: Tatum at White Oak; Gladewater at Sabine
WHEN WHITE OAK HAS THE BALL
White Oak: RB Jackson Frazier (90 carries, 413 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Cayson Siegley (36-76-3, 596 yards, 6 TDs; 52 rushing yards, TD) ... RB Gavin Bzdil (34 carries, 160 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Dylan Creager (4 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Colton Cobb (7 catches, 125 yards, TD) ... WR Dalton Morgan (4 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs)
Gladewater: DB Nick Lincoln (58 tackles, 6 TFL, INT, 5 PBU, FF) ... LB Logan Bohanon (55 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) ... DL Rajaun Johnson (40 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 PBU) ... OL Za’Veyion Campbell (40 tackles, 3 TFL) ... LB Austin Verner (38 tackles, 5 TFL) ... LB Zach Polanco (34 tackles, 5 TFL. 2 sacks) ... DL Chris Perry (7 TFL) ... DL Eli Kates (7 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, PBU) ... DB Tyrone Maddox (4 INTs, 5 PBU) ... DB Khavia Reese (2 INTs) ...
WHEN GLADEWATER HAS THE BALL
White Oak: LB Michael Stevens (59 tackles, 7 TFL, sack, FR) ... S Colton Cobb (55 tackles, INT, 3 PBU) ... DL Landon Griffith (23 tackles, 5 TFL) ... LB Dylan Creager (3 TFL, INT) ... S Noah Carter (2 INT, 2 PBU) ... CB Rylan Friddell (20 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) ... Zane Werner (25 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... LB Gavin Bzdil (2 TFL, 2 FR, FF)
Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes (68-122-4, 1,416 yards, 16 TDs; 31 carries, 217 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Eligia Carter (61 carries, 685 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Devin Walker (81 carries, 409 yards, 11 TDs) ... FB Malachi Gordon (75 carries, 408 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Jakeven Hardeman (17 carries, 114 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR DJ Allen (39 catches, 910 yards, 11 TDs; 3 carries, 106 yards, TD) ... WR Kolton Lewis (21 catches, 341 yards, 4 TDs; 4 carries, 42 yards, 2 TDs) ... OL Trent Bolt
QUICK HITS
White Oak’s 4-0 start to the season is nothing short of stellar. After an 0-10 season in 2019, the Roughnecks returned a lot, only to be hit with a COVID-19 shutdown that scrapped the early part of their season.
They’ve picked it up just fine.
Gladewater, meanwhile, has rounded into form with five-straight wins after a one-point loss to Center in September.
They’re both getting it done on defense. The Roughnecks have been stingy with 28 tackles for loss, three sacks and 13 turnovers, including seven interceptions, in four games. The Bear defense is teeing off in every area of its defense as well with 50 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 13 turnovers.
On offense, the Roughnecks are as balanced as can be, averaging 151.5 passing and 169 rushing yards per game. Gladewater is its normal self, with a stable of backs averaging 265.3 rushing yards per game while Holmes is a 1,000-yard passer to boot.
Gladewater is showing it is the total package but, as 2020 has proved, you can’t throw anything in White Oak’s way without a fight.
DID YOU KNOW?
White Oak has district wins over Atlanta (28-21), Jefferson (34-33) and Sabine (30-11) ... Gladewater beat Atlanta, 42-27, and Jefferson, 51-13 ... Gladewater was won five-straight over White Oak dating back to 2005, including back-to-back shutouts (44-0 and 49-0) in 2018 and 2019 ... The Bears went 3-1 in 2004-07 with the Roughnecks winning in 2004, 27-14
HAYDEN HENRY