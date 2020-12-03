Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Commerce
Records: Gilmer (12-1); Caddo Mills (11-1)
Coaches
Gilmer: Alan Metzel
Caddo Mills: Kodi Crane
Last week: Gilmer 31, Sunnyvale 14; Caddo Mills 35, Pleasant Grove 31
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Celina or Graham in the state semifinals
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: OL Matt Mauldin … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Jarot Ritter … OL Bodie Henson … OL Gavin Lhuillier … Brandon Tennison (195 of 301, 3,270 yards, 34 TD, 13 Int; 124 carries, 714 yards, 7 TD) … Jaron Choyce (38 carries, 180 yards, 10 TD) … Ashton Haynes (38 carries, 208 yards, 1 TD) … Jaydon Griffin (21 catches, 260 yards, 1 TD) … Marshae Spraglin (15 catches, 375 yards, 6 TD) … Mason Hurt (34 catches, 663 yards, 3 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (50 catches, 982 yards, 17 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (51 catches, 748 yards, 5 TD)
Caddo Mills: Angus Aldridge (16 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery for TD vs. Pleasant Grove last week) … Savion Neal (12 tackles, 2 interceptions vs. Pleasant Grove last week)
WHEN CADDO MILLS HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: Matthew Burton (87 tackles, 14 sacks, 20 TFL, 52 QB pressures) … Cody Guidry (51 tackles, 5 PBU) … Jose Hernandez (63 tackles0 … Jett Jones (158 tackles, 7 QB pressures, 5 PBU, 6.5 sacks, 17 TFL) … Omero (67 tackles) … Davion Smith (52 tackles, 5 PBU) … Luke Watson (84 tackles, 9 QB pressures, 4 sacks, 17 TFL)
Caddo Mills: Tyler Townley (172 of 261, 3,099 yards, 28 TD, 9 Int; 145 carries, 1,377 yards, 21 TD) … Savion Neal (53 carries, 332 yards, 4 TD) … Konner Pounds (81 carries, 673 yards, 6 TD) … Jett Saldivar (31 catches, 411 yards, 5 TD) … Gavyn Beane (60 catches, 942 yards, 16 TD) … Cayden Davis (39 catches, 1,015 yards, 9 TD)
Quick hits
Gilmer averages 269.7 passing yards and 208 rushing yards per game, scoring 567 points and allowing 294 this season … Caddo Mills averages 277 yards through the air and 274 on the ground, scoring 573 points and giving up 240 … Townley has passed for 5,746 yards, 62 touchdowns and 19 interceptions and rushed for 2,114 yards and 36 touchdowns the past two seasons
Did you know?
Gilmer and Caddo Mills have met one other time in the playoffs, with Gilmer earning a 63-14 Class 4A Division II area win back in 2017 … Crane is in his second season at Caddo Mills, where he is 20-3. He’s 57-46 overall as a head coach … Metzel is in his first season as head coach at Gilmer after spending nearly 18 seasons in two stints as an assistant coach with the Buckeyes … Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 40th time in school history and the 20th season in a row