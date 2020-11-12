Gilmer (9-1) vs. Canton (3-6)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (148 of 235, 2,449 yards, 26 TD, 13 Int; 95 carries, 581 yards, 7 TD) … Davion Smith (66 carries, 517 yards, 8 TD) … Jared Ward (40 carries, 451 yards, 4 TD) … Jayden Griffin (20 catches, 258 yards, 1 TD) … Mason Hurt (26 catches, 459 yards, 1 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (39 catches, 695 yards, 12 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (32 catches, 535 yards, 5 TD; 4 interceptions) … Matthew Burton (67 tackles, 13 sacks, 18 TFL) … Jose Hernandez (65 tackles) … Jett Jones (117 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15 TFL) … Luke Watson (59 tackles)
Canton: Chris Cade … Kale Shaw … Jake Brock … Jason Brisbois
Quick hits: Gilmer is making its 20th consecutive trip to the playoffs … Gilmer and Canton have met once previously in the playoffs, with Gilmer notching a 51-36 win over the Eagles in the first round of the 2012 Class 3A Division II postseason chase
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face Godley or Quinlan Ford next week