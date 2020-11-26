Gilmer (11-1) vs. Sunnyvale (6-4)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison (177-275-13, 3,038 yards, 33 TDs; 104 carries, 625 yards, 7 TDs) ... RB Davion Smith (71 carries, 555 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Jared Ward (45 carries, 464 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Dylan Fluellen (48 catches, 967 yards, 17 TDs) ... WR Rohan Fluellen (41 catches, 625 yards, 5 TDs; 5 INTs) ... WR Mason Hurt (31 catches, 615 yards, 3 TDs) ... Matthew Burton (18 TFL, 13 sacks) ... Jett Jones (144 tackles, 16 TFL) ... Luke Watson (17 TFL, 4 sacks, 74 tackles) ... Marshae Spraglin (3 INTs)
Sunnyvale: RB Obi Arinze (94 carries, 716 yards, 8 TDs) ... QB/S Max Mcada (65-107-4, 1,247 yards, 14 TDs; 76 carries, 478 yards, 6 TDs; 87 tackles, 5 TFL) ... Jake Taylor (29 carries, 64 yards, 7 TDs; 114 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 FF) ... WR Noah McDill (45 catches, 846 yards, 9 TDs; 3 INTs) ... WR Joe Bruszer (18 catches, 358 yards, 3 TDs) ... DB Brenden Gomez (5 INTs)
Quick hits: Gilmer is the visiting team ... The Buckeyes are in the regional semifinal round for the 14th-straight season ... Gilmer averages 48.7 points and allows 25.5 points per game ... Sunnyvale averages 40 points and allows 26.3 points per game ... Sunnyvale started the season 0-3. Sunnyvale lost to Caddo Mills, 44-38, in district action ... This is a rematch of the 2018 bi-district round, a 38-24 Gilmer win
Up next: Winner will meet either Pleasant Grove or Caddo Mills in the 4A, DII, RII final next