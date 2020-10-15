Gladewater (5-2, 3-0) vs. Jefferson (3-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (84 of 149, 1,188 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT; 42 carries, 310 yards, 2 TD) … Malik Brasher (104 carries, 750 yards, 7 TD) … WR Christian Shepard (29 catches, 401 yards, 6 TD) … Dontavion Gardner (18 catches, 365 yards, 2 TD) … LB Dameon Warren (58 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 TFL) … LB Ryan Yeater (41 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 TFL) … DB Zion Hopes (37 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU) … DL Alex Romano (25 tackles, 1 sack, 1 safety, 3 TFL)
Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes (67 of 118, 1,370 yards, 14 TD, 2 INT; 25 carries, 174 yards, 3 TD) … RB Eli Carter (40 carries, 446 yards, 4 TD) … Malachi Gordon (75 carries 408 yards 4 TD) … WR DJ Allen (39 catches, 910 yards, 11 TD) … WR Kollin Lewis (21 catches, 341 yards, 4 TD) … LB Logan Bohanon (52 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL) … DB Tyrone Maddox (25 tackles, 3 INT, 5 PBU) … DL Rajaun Johnson (38 tackles, 3 PBU)
Quick hits: A win over the Bears would give the Bulldogs a winning record but that’s not going to be an easy task Gladewater looks to remain unbeaten in district play. Whatever team can establish the tempo early will likely be the one to walk away with the win.
Up next: Jefferson at Tatum; White Oak at Gladewater