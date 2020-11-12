Gladewater (8-2) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Emory Rains
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: Tristan Holmes (98 of 173, 2,049 yards, 24 TD, 4 Int; 44 carries, 33 yards, 4 TD) … D.J. Allen (1 TD pass; 2 TD rushing; 54 catches, 1,258 yards, 16 TD) … Eligia Carter (69 carries, 717 yards, 8 TD) … Malachi Gordon (108 carries, 561 yards, 5 TD) … Devin Walker (92 carries, 446 yards, 12 TD) … Khavia Reese (10 catches, 237 yards, 2 TD) … Kollin Lewis (30 catches, 485 yards, 5 TD) … Nick Lincoln (64 tackles) … Za’veyion Campbell (57 tackles) … Austin Verner (57 tackles) … Logan Bohanon (65 tackles) … Eli Kates (5 sacks)
Mount Vernon: Brock Nellor (137 of 232, 2,133 yards, 23 TD, 2 Int; 103 carries, 520 yards, 8 TD) … Caydon Coffman (41 catches, 805 yards, 9 TD) … Nick Lacy (35 catches, 705 yards, 9 TD) … Daniel Hamberg (89 tackles) … Boston Morris (7 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries) … Hayden Nuziard (83 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries)
Quick hits: Gladewater is in the playoffs for the third year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven seasons … The Bears have passed for 2,055 yards and rushed for 2,470 yards this season
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face West or Kemp next week