Jacksonville (1-4, 1-1) vs. Pine Tree (4-0-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … WR Dominkk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne
Pine Tree: D.J. Freeman (43 of 70, 707 yards, 11 TD, 0 Int; 44 carries, 318 yards, 5 TD) … Ethan Morgan (52 carries, 330 yards) … Jayden Smith (5 carries, 2 TD) … Keelan Turner (19 catches, 382 yards, 4 TD) … Dallas Dixon … Courtney Stitmon … Tyrese Jones … Rashad Levingston … Sam Williams
Quick hits: Pine Tree has rushed for 272 yards vs. Nacogdoches and 232 vs. Marshall the first two weeks of district play. Jacksonville gave up 283 rushing yards to Marshall last week.
Up next: Pine Tree at Texas High; Jacksonville at Nacogdoches