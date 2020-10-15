Kilgore (4-2, 2-0) vs. Chapel Hill (4-3, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: Trayveon Epps (92 carries, 668 yards, 8 TD; 10 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (80 of 117, 1,180 yards, 9 Td, 5 int) … Brian Brown (10 catches, 165 yards, 1 TD) … Jermaine Roney (20 catches, 274 yards, 1 TD) … Cade Pippen (11 catches, 121 yards, 1 Td) … Donovan Adkins (17 catches, 335 yards, 4 TD; 21 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Davin Rider (49 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Caruthers (62 tackles, 2 sacks) … Brantley Propes (23 tackles, 2 sacks) … Kaden Kenney (28 tackles, 6 QB pressures) … Hunter Lew9s (6 QB pressures)
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (77 of 136, 1,339 yards, 13 TD, 5 Int; 104 carries, 816 yards, 13 TD) … Kevin Brooks (62 carries, 309 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (31 catches, 611 yards, 4 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (22 catches, 378 yards, 3 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles) … Max Richardson (62 tackles) …
Quick hits: Kilgore and Chapel Hill boast two of the district’s most balanced offenses. Kilgore has an edge on defense with a unit that has pitched one shutout while allowing just one TD in two other games
Up next: Henderson at Kilgore; Chapel Hill at Mabank