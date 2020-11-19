Kilgore (8-3) vs. El Campo (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, Sheldon, Houston
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: Trayveon Epps (181 carries, 1,606 yards, 21 TD; 16 catches, 281 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (131 of 203, 2,031 yards, 19 TDs, 8 Int) … Brian Brown (17 catches, 298 yards, 2 TDs; 84 tackles, 2 sacks) … Jermaine Roney (29 catches, 411 yards, 3 TDs) … Cade Pippen (20 catches, 228 yards, 2 TD) … Donovan Adkins (28 catches, 559 yards, 9 TD; 40 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 PBU; 2 punt returns for TD) … Alex Chavez (57 tackles, 2 sacks) … Davin Rider (77 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Caruthers (108 tackles, 3 sacks) … Chris Ervin (55 tackles)
El Campo: Cullen Braden (20 of 42, 432 yards, 4 TD, 1 Int; 29 carries, 274 yards, 6 TD) … Johntre Davis (165 carries, 1,458 yards, 20 TD) … Rueben Owens (130 carries, 1,391 yards, 21 TD) … Jacob Lopez (76 tackles) … Oziel Alanis (57 tackles, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: Kilgore and El Campo have met three previous times in the playoffs, with Kilgore earning a third-round win in 2004 (18-0) en route to a Class 4A Division II state title. The teams met in the second round in 2015 and 2017. El Campo won the 2015 battle, 31-23, and Kilgore earned a 24-9 win in 2017
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Brazosport or Huffman-Hargrave next week