Kilgore (5-2, 3-0) vs. Henderson (2-4, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: Trayveon Epps (118 carries, 1,064 yards, 14 TD; 10 cathes, 187 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (88 of 136, 1,324 yards, 9 TD, 5 Int) … Brian Brown (12 catches, 249 yards, 1 TD; 56 tackles) … Jermaine Roney (22 catches, 301 yards, 1 TD) … Cade Pippen (13 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD) … Donovan Adkins (17 catches, 335 yards, 4 TD; 26 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Alex Chavez (37 tackles) … Devin Rider (56 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Caruthers (72 tackles, 3 sacks) … Chris Ervin (44 tackles)
Henderson: Donovan Davis … Devin Phillips … Dalton Modisette … Tobiaus Jackson
Quick Hits: The Bulldogs and Lions renew one of the top rivalries in East Texas, meeting for the 77th time tonight … Kilgore leads the overall series 39-31-6, but Henderson has won three in a row – including a 2017 third-round playoff win (20-14) … Of the six ties, three have been 0-0 deadlocks
Up Next: Kilgore at Athens; Mabank at Henderson