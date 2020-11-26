Kilgore (9-3) vs. Huffman-Hargrave (10-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Field, Jasper
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: Trayveon Epps (203 carries, 1,719 yards, 22 TD; 17 catches, 280 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (150 of 228, 2,203 yards, 21 TD, 9 Int) … Brian Brown (18 catches, 323 yards, 2 TD; 84 tackles) … Jermaine Roney (32 catches, 439 yards, 3 TD) … Cade Pippen (25 catches, 284 yards, 3 TD; 27 punts, 37.4 average) … Donovan Adkins (31 catches, 582 yards, 10 TD; 2 punt returns for TD; 40 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 PBU, 4 blocked kicks) … Chris Baldazo (56-57 PAT, 7-10 FG) … Alex Chavez (57 tackles) …Davin Rider (77 tackles, 6 PBU) … Eli Caruthers (108 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks) … Chris Ervin (55 tackles) … Kaden Kenney (47 tackles) … Brantley Propes (39 tackles, 3 sacks)
Huffman: Paul Woodard (29 carries, 148 yards, 1 TD last week vs. Brazosport) … Luke Thomas (7 of 13, 162 yards, 3 TD; 5 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD vs. Brazosport) … Gunner Gates (3 catches, 42 yards, 2 TD vs. Brazosport) … Tyler Wilkins (2 interceptions vs. Brazosport)
Quick hits: Kilgore and Huffman-Hargrave met in the second round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs in 2015, with Kilgore earning a 62-26 win … Huffman-Hargrave, an 11-1 team a year ago, is in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Lindale or Chapel Hill next week