Time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Records: Kilgore 10-3; Lindale 11-2
Coaches
Kilgore: Mike Wood (11th season 83-52)
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season 29-17)
Last week: Kilgore 20, Huffman-Hargrave, 17; Lindale 36, Chapel Hill 7
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Corpus Christi Miller vs. Austin LBJ
When Kilgore has the ball
Kilgore: RB Trayveon Epps (226 carries, 1,840 yards, 23 TD; 19 catches, 295 yards, 2 TD) ... WR Donovan Adkins (33 catches, 593 yards, 10 TD) ... QB Dalton McElyea (162 of 244, 2,315 yards, 22 TD, 10 INT) … WR Jermaine Roney (36 catches, 466 yards, 3 TD) … WR Brian Brown (20 catches, 366 yards, 2 TD) … WR Cade Pippen (26 catches, 300 yards 3 TD)
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (114 tackles, 7 INT, 8 TFL) … LB Colton Widemon (90 tackles, 6 sacks) … DJ Walton (59 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (54 tackles, 7 sacks, 7 TFL) … Ryan Stanton (28 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (27 tackles) … DL Omar Webber (32 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Corey Sanders (38 tackles, 3 INT) … Christian King (49 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Daniel Benitez (46 tackles) … Levi Thornton (40 tackles, 7 TFL)
When Lindale has the ball
Kilgore: DL/LB Kaden Kenney (66 tackles, 5 TFL) ... LB Brian Brown (105 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DB Donovan Adkins (53 tackles, 2 INT) ... DL Alex Chavez (55 tackles) … LB Eli Caruthers (136 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks) … Davin Rider (90 tackles, 6 TFL) … Chris Ervin (70 tackles, 4 TFL) … Dalton Smith (4 INT)
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (316 carries, 2,406 yards, 41 TD; 19 catches, 197 yards, 3 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (161 of 270, 2,105 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT; 64 carries, 449 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (57 catches, 862 yards, 9 TD) … TE Daniel Franke (23 catches, 231 yards, 3 TD) … WR Evan Alford (23 catches, 298 yards, 4 TD) … WR Case Brooks … WR Jaymond Jackson (7 catches, 117 yards, 4 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Will Hutchens … OL Yahir Soto … TE Cody Swaim
Quick hits
Jenkins and Epps are among the running backs in East Texas. Both backs have big-play ability. This game will likely come down to which quarterback makes a timely throw or two and doesn’t turn the ball over. Both McElyea and Peterson have thrown for more than 2,000 yards this season.
Both teams have gamchangers in the secondary with Williams for Lindale and Adkins for Kilgore. Sanders for Lindale and Smith for Kilgore also have shown the ability to pick off passes.
Adkins is also the go-to receiver for the Bulldogs, while the Eagles will look to get the ball to Seekford.
Since allowing 47 points to Lindale, Kilgore has allowed just 31 total points in its last three games. Lindale has scored 106 points the past two weeks.
Jenkins ran for 321 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries against Kilgore in the first meeting. Sanders and Seekford both intercepted passes on defense.
Epps ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in that game, and he had five catches for 85 yards. McElyea was 18 of 33 for 309 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Adkins had two of the touchdown grabs. Caruthers compiled 15 tackles against Lindale.
Did you know?
Kilgore leads the series 6-3. The teams hadn’t met since 2009 before Lindale’s 47-40 win over Kilgore on Nov. 6 … Lindale is favored by 2 points according to TexasFootball.com … The game will be broadcast on onthecall.net.