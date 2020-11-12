Kilgore (7-3) vs. Splendora (4-6)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: Tray Epps (174 carries, 1,565 yards, 19 TD; 15 catches,272 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (118 of 189, 1,814 yards, 16 TD) … Brian Brown (16 catches, 292 yards, 2 TD; 84 tackles, 2 sacks) … Jermaine Roney (27 catches, 393 yards, 3 TD) … Cade Pippen (17 catches, 199 yards, 1 TD) … Donovan Adkins (26 catches, 497 yards, 7 TD;40 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 PBU, 4 blocked kicks) … Alex Chavez (57 tackles) … Davin Rider (77 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Caruthers (108 tackles, 3 sacks) … Chris Ervin (55 tackles) … Kaden Kenney (47 tackles) … Brantley Propes (39 tackles, 3 sacks)
Splendora: Harrison Facundo … Zane Obregon … Jagger Kennedy … Colby Frazier … Weston Price
Quick hits: Kilgore has been to the playoffs each of the past 10 seasons and has missed the postseason just once in the last 14 years … The Bulldogs have lost in the opening round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons … Kilgore has rushed for 1,967 yards and passed for 1,857 yards this season
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face El Campo or Houston Yates next week