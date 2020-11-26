McKinney North (3-5, 3-2) vs. Longview (5-2, 2-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
McKinney North: WR JJ Henry (31 catches, 578 yards, 9 TDs) ... QB Gavin Constantine (68-111-3, 1,088 yards, 10 TDs; 73 carries, 324 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Jayden Smith (87 carries, 514 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Elijah Alexander (53 carries, 276 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Luke Paley (18 catches, 234 yards, 2 TDs) ... OL Brandon Nelson ... OL Seth Holmes ... OL Seteye Akpabio ... LB Marquise Alexander ... DL Malike Long ... S Nick Wheaton ... LB Cameron Banks
Longview: RB Markevion Haynes (85 carries, 797 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB Kaden Meredith (108 carries, 790 yards, 14 TDs; TD catch) ... WR Jalen Hale (26 catches, 422 yards, 6 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (38-76-1, 538 yards, 4 TDs) ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Connor Cox ... DL Trevor Tamplin (45 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks) ... DL Joe Jones (4 TFL) ... LB Laqualon Hale (50 tackles, 4 TFL) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FR) ... S Tyree Hale (3 INTs)
Quick hits: This is the first meeting between the two programs ... McKinney North averages 335.4 yards (189.6 rushing/145.8 passing) and 31.9 points per game. The Bulldogs allow 44.3 points per game ... North lost to Marshall, 48-22, in non-district action ... Longview is averaging 376.8 yards (250.4 rushing/126.4 passing) and allowing 277.3 yards per game ... North WR Henry announced his Top 8 of Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi, SMU, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M
Up next: Longview at Tyler High; McKinney North is open