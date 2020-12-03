LONGVIEW VS. TYLER HIGH
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Field/Stadium: Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701)
Records: Longview Lobos (6-2, 3-1), Tyler Lions (2-6, 2-3)
Coaches: John King, Longview; Ricklan Holmes, Tyler
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview; 106.5 FM
TV: KTPN Channel 9
Streaming: KETK.com
Last Week: Longview 55, McKinney North 10; Sherman 30, Tyler 9
Up Next: Longview bi-district, Tyler season complete
WHEN TYLER HAS THE BALL
Longview: DL Trevor Tamplin (50 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks, FF, 2 PBU) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (37 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 4 FR, 2 PBU, blocked punt, defensive TD) ... LB Laqualon Hale (60 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, FF) ... LB Devean Isaac (45 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, FF) ... DL Joe Jones (4 TFL) ... DL Jahkamian Carr (41 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 PBU) ... DL Arthur Bryant (4 TFL, 2 sacks) ... S Tyree Hale (3 INTs)
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (59 of 116, 727 yards passing, 3 TDs, 6 INT; 26-14 rushing) … RB Derrick McFall (48-281, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (12-127, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (11-141, TD) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (42-591 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (22-470, 4 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (17 for 18 PATs, 4 for 8 FG)
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (122 carries, 978 yards, 18 TDs; TD catch) ... FB/RB Markevion Haynes (92 carries, 854 yards, 10 TDs; 8 catches, 123 yards, TD) ... WR Jalen Hale (29 catches, 450 yards, 6 TDs) ... TE Justin Beltran ... TE Austin Pencheon ... QB Jordan Allen (45-86-3, 627 yards, 6 TDs) ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Connor Cox
Tyler: DE Ashton Williams (20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 hurries) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (28 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (27 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Johnson (37 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble) ... WLB Tory Howland (24 tackles, 1 hurry) ... MLB Jacob Villela (34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 interception, 2 caused fumbles, 1 hurry) ... SLB Jacques Jones (7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 fumble recovery) ... CB Zachaun Williams (14 tackles, 5 PD) ... SS Xavier Tatum (48 tackles, 13 PD, 2 FR, 1 sack) ... FS Travion Ates (91 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 interceptions, 9 PD, 1 hurry, 1 FR) ... CB Keelan Erwin (32 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PD, 1 CF) ... P Howard (20-36.7)
QUICK HITS
This is a District 7-5A Division I game. .... This will be the 97th meeting between the two rivals with Longview holding a 50-39-7 advantage according to LoboHistory.com. According to Joe Lee Smith's TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, the Lobos lead 49-40-7. ... The Lobos have won three straight against the Lions, including last year's 42-0 victory in Tyler. The Lions last won 38-24 in 2016 in Longview. The teams met twice in 1912 with the Lobos winning the first meeting 13-7 and the Lions taking round two, 45-7. ... The Lobos have beaten the Lions eight straight at CTMF Rose Stadium
DID YOU KNOW?
It will be Senior Night on Friday. The Lions will honor Ken'Yontae Pinkard, Jacques Jones, Travion Ates, Keelan Erwin, Alijah Johnson, Kameron Medlock, Qudarium McMiller, LeTavion Erwin, Mitchell Elder, Preston Johnson, Daylon Myles, Ashton Williams, Deairyan Hampton and LaTravion Hawkins. ... The Lions will miss the playoffs for the second time under the nine-year tenure of Holmes, who has led the Lions to four district championships ... Longview is in the postseason for the 20th-straight year ... According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com the Lobos are 32-point favorites over the Lions.