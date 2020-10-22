Longview vs. West Brook
Markevion Haynes and the Lobo host West Mesquite tonight.

 Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo

Longview (3-1) vs. West Mesquite (0-4)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Lobo Stadium

West Mesquite: RB Briceson Walker ... RB D’Earin Mitchell ... WR Eric Tenison ... TE/HB TJ Turner ... OL Nick Singleton ... OL Donovan Hawthorne ... LB Diego Nino ... LB Jose Torres ... DL Tre Mitchell ... S Denzel Evans ... ATH Corneluis Piper

Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (73 carries, 547 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (46 carries, 392 yards, 5 TDs) ... OL Connor Cox ... OL Jax Norman ... TE Justin Beltran ... WR Jalen Hale (14 catches, 254 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (20-39-0, 285 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Landyn Grant (14-25-1, 249 yards, 3 TDs) ... DL Joe Jones ... LB Laqualon Hale (28 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... S Tyree Hale (26 tackles, 3 INTs) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (6 TFL, sack) ... P/K Spencer Powell

Quick hits: This is the first meeting between these programs ... West Mesquite head coach Frank Sandoval is in his first season with the Wranglers. He was previously HC at Mexia and an assistant under Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill ... West Mesquite is averaging 15 points and allowing 30 points per game ... The Wrangler have used three quarterbacks so far this season ... King said to expect athleticism on offense and a lot of pressure from the Wrangler defense ... King is 90-6 in district games

Up next: McKinney North at West Mesquite; Longview at Wylie East