Longview (3-1) vs. West Mesquite (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Lobo Stadium
West Mesquite: RB Briceson Walker ... RB D’Earin Mitchell ... WR Eric Tenison ... TE/HB TJ Turner ... OL Nick Singleton ... OL Donovan Hawthorne ... LB Diego Nino ... LB Jose Torres ... DL Tre Mitchell ... S Denzel Evans ... ATH Corneluis Piper
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (73 carries, 547 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (46 carries, 392 yards, 5 TDs) ... OL Connor Cox ... OL Jax Norman ... TE Justin Beltran ... WR Jalen Hale (14 catches, 254 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (20-39-0, 285 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Landyn Grant (14-25-1, 249 yards, 3 TDs) ... DL Joe Jones ... LB Laqualon Hale (28 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... S Tyree Hale (26 tackles, 3 INTs) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (6 TFL, sack) ... P/K Spencer Powell
Quick hits: This is the first meeting between these programs ... West Mesquite head coach Frank Sandoval is in his first season with the Wranglers. He was previously HC at Mexia and an assistant under Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill ... West Mesquite is averaging 15 points and allowing 30 points per game ... The Wrangler have used three quarterbacks so far this season ... King said to expect athleticism on offense and a lot of pressure from the Wrangler defense ... King is 90-6 in district games
Up next: McKinney North at West Mesquite; Longview at Wylie East